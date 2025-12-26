|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|25 Dec 2025
|21 Jan 2026
|Extra-Ordinary General Meeting: Approval to convene the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Audio-Visual Conferencing (AVC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance with applicable statutory provisions. The Notice of the EGM, along with the Explanatory Statement covering the matters to be transacted thereat, shall be circulated to the Members in due course. Notice of 02/2025-26 Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company is attached. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 26.12.2025) Outcome along with the scrutinizers of the EGM held on 21 January 2026. Scrutinizers Report for the EGM held on 21 January 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.01.2026) The company has uploaded the Summary of proceedings of Extra Ordinary general meeting held on 21.01.2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/01/2026)
|EGM
|7 Aug 2025
|4 Sep 2025
|Approved the day, date, time and venue for the EOGM of the Company scheduled on 04th September 2025 at 12.30 PM (IST) through Video Conferencing / other Audio Visual means to discuss the matters mentioned in the Notice of said EOGM PFA file (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025) PFA file (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2025) PFA file outcome of EGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.09.2025)
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