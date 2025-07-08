Kusam Electrical Industries Ltd Summary

Kusam Electrical Industries Limited was incorporated in the year 1983. The Company is involved with trading in electronic test & measuring electrical Instruments, Accessories business. Besides, the company is importer and trader in Digital Multimeters & Clampmeters in Indian Industry.The company enjoys a reputation as a leading company, offering industrys broadest line of Digital Test Instruments for Electrical, Electronic and Environmental Testing and Measurement applications. It continues introducing new products with unique features & high safety protection to meet the current market demand and satisfy customers diverse applications. The company has testing facilities traceable to NPL standards to provide good quality instruments to the customers.The companys tests instruments are designed for use by professionals. They deliver more hours of dependable use, with less time spent for calibration or repair. These Test instruments are built to last and withstand tough day-to-day usage-incorporating high quality components, built in electrical overload protection systems and rugged construction.The company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified since March 2005, for sales & After Sales Service of its product range. The products are patronized by all Government Organizations, Laboratories, different segments of the industry, Engineering & other Educational colleges, Research laboratories etc. It is dedicated to provide the most advanced control & instrumentation products in the world. Since now-a-days, the company has a unique position in India as the leading company in the field of Measurement & Control. Hence, the company anticipate the needs of the times & provide the best solutions to the customers.