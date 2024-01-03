Lakhani India Ltd Management Discussions

Lakhani India Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
LAKHANI INDIA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
ECONOMIC - OVERVIEW:
The Indian economy plays a major role in the world. Last year the GDP
growth rate was registered at 8%. With over 8% growth rate in last three
quarters, it is estimated that the GDP growth rate will continue between 8%
to 10%. The Indian markets have been strong and supported by its domestic
demand and growing population. Besides this, there have been other factors
for the growth of Indian markets such as consumer habits, investment in
infrastructure and friendly government policies.
The manufacturing sector has recorded growth. Despite the steady growth in
the economy, inflation and increasing interest rates have been obstructions
in the industrial growth and consumer spending.
On the one hand, economic growth provides the opportunities for investment
and expansion in manufacturing sector and development in infrastructure. On
the other hand, inflation and rising interest rates turn into obstructions
in growth of manufacturing sector.
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE, OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:
India is the one of the biggest producer of footwear. In India, footwear is
manufactured both in organized and unorganized sector. The unorganized
sector accounts almost half of total production. The Indian consumer has
become more quality conscious and trendy. The organized sector which is
equipped with advanced technological infrastructure and Research &
Development can meet out the demand of consumer preferences, quality and
modern trends. This has provided more opportunities to the organized sector
for growth in its size and product range.
The footwear industry has been contributory to the economic growth. On the
one hand, it provides employment to a large number of people and on the
other hand it develops the market and product and contributes in industrial
output. However, the competitive environment, economic slowdown and
financial crisis have been concern for footwear industry.
SEGMENTWISE OR PRODUCTWISE PERFORMANCE:
The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of Footwear,
so the Management considers Footwear as the only business segment of the
Company.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:
The Management Discussion and Analysis Segment constitute the part of
Directors Report and Financial Performance and Review of Operations have
been fully disclosed in Directors Report.
OUTLOOK & KEY CHALLENGES:
Lakhani India Ltd. is an established name in footwear market for its high
quality products. The company manufactures footwear and a diversified range
of shoe products with the help of technological advancement and built up
infrastructure. The company has developed and established its brands and
retail network. It has been the prime responsibility to meet the consumer
demand and to provide high quality products at lowest possible price in
competitive environment and to ensure the sustainable growth.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM:
The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal controls to ensure
that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from
unauthorized use or disposition, and to ensure that all transactions are
authorized, recorded and reported correctly and adequately.
The Companys internal controls are supplemented by an extensive program of
internal audits, review by management and documented policies, guidelines
and procedures. The internal control is designed to ensure that financial
and other records are reliable for preparing financial information. All
financial and audit control systems are also reviewed by the Audit
Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company.
ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY:
The Company continued to strive toward its commitment to protect and
promote the environment. On environmental matters, all plants of the
Company continue to perform well beyond the stringent operational norms
prescribed by the Haryana Pollution Control Board. The Company had planted
number of trees around the factory premises on road.
Adequate measures for safe guarding the safety and health of employees and
labourers are installed at the plants of Company. The Workers and staff are
regularly trained to handle the fire fighting equipments at all
manufacturing plants in case of need.
HUMAN RESOURCES & INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:
We firmly believe that it is our people who are most important valuable
assets and resources. The Company strives to ensure best working conditions
for its people and that there are no compromises on the health and safety
of its employees. The Company has a healthy work culture built around
strong corporate value. The Company also encourages and supports its
employees to upgrade their skills on a continual basis through organizing
skill development programs. The employees are provided training and also
encouraged to participate in skill development courses. The devotion and
commitment of our employees has enabled the Company to fulfill its targets
and deadlines in time. Employer - Employee relations continued to remain
cordial during the year.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
Statements in the Management discussion and analysis report describing the
Companys estimates, expectations or predictions may be forward-looking
statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and
regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or
implied. Important factors that would make a difference to the Companys
operations include demand-supply conditions, raw material prices, changes
in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within the
country and other factors
For and on behalf of Board of Directors
Place: Faridabad P. D. Lakhani
Dated: 15th November, 2011 Chairman & Managing Director