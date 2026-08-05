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LAPL Automotive Ltd Share Price Live

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Option

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LAPL Automotive Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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Open

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Prev. Close

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Turnover(Lac.)

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Day's High

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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LAPL Automotive Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|09:01 PM
May-2026Apr-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 96.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 96.78%

Non-Promoter- 3.21%

Institutions: 3.21%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

LAPL Automotive Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

8.8

8.8

3.2

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.45

7.83

8.2

5.25

Net Worth

25.25

16.63

11.4

8.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

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LAPL Automotive Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

168.25

98.971,77,578.5348.260.363,551.4836.54

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

42,000

59.431,23,883.62568.50.645,565.75,036.37

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,275

75.9473,627.07244.430.214,029.39100.21

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

819

65.6851,068.98220.110.411,157.2493.7

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

490.3

34.641,675.5407.260.415,305.05172.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT LAPL Automotive Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Neeraj Satyaprakash Goyal

Executive Director

Shubham Neeraj Goyal

Non Executive Director

Anita Neeraj Goyal

Independent Director

Gokul S Lohiya

Independent Director

Prasad Satish Takalkar

Independent Director

Saurabh Krishna Pathak

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shubhangi Madhukar Rajput

Registered Office

Plot No.C-241 MIDC Waluj,

Maharashtra - 431133

Tel: +91 83789 94623

Website: https://laplautomotive.com/

Email: compliance@laplautomotive.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

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Reports by LAPL Automotive Ltd

Company FAQs

The LAPL Automotive Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LAPL Automotive Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of LAPL Automotive Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LAPL Automotive Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LAPL Automotive Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 07 Aug ‘26
LAPL Automotive Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of LAPL Automotive Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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