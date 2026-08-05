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Sector-
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Day's High-
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52 Week's High-
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Book Value-
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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
8.8
8.8
3.2
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.45
7.83
8.2
5.25
Net Worth
25.25
16.63
11.4
8.45
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
168.25
|98.97
|1,77,578.5
|348.26
|0.36
|3,551.48
|36.54
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
42,000
|59.43
|1,23,883.62
|568.5
|0.64
|5,565.7
|5,036.37
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,275
|75.94
|73,627.07
|244.43
|0.21
|4,029.39
|100.21
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
819
|65.68
|51,068.98
|220.11
|0.41
|1,157.24
|93.7
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
490.3
|34.6
|41,675.5
|407.26
|0.41
|5,305.05
|172.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Neeraj Satyaprakash Goyal
Executive Director
Shubham Neeraj Goyal
Non Executive Director
Anita Neeraj Goyal
Independent Director
Gokul S Lohiya
Independent Director
Prasad Satish Takalkar
Independent Director
Saurabh Krishna Pathak
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shubhangi Madhukar Rajput
Plot No.C-241 MIDC Waluj,
Maharashtra - 431133
Tel: +91 83789 94623
Website: https://laplautomotive.com/
Email: compliance@laplautomotive.com
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Summary
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Reports by LAPL Automotive Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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