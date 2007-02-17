iifl-logo

Laser Power & Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Laser Power & Infra Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.39

6.39

6.39

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0.88

0

0

Reserves

601.55

503.4

325.34

305.92

Net Worth

607.94

510.67

331.73

309.12

Minority Interest

Debt

477.99

370.12

342.41

316.99

Deferred Tax Liability Net

4.55

0.5

0

2.56

Total Liabilities

1,090.48

881.29

674.14

628.67

Fixed Assets

153.08

143.28

122.92

94.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.97

4.07

3.54

2.52

Deferred Tax Asset Net

102.74

128.95

1.8

0

Networking Capital

713.71

434.48

414.69

452.84

Inventories

476.71

529.31

321.56

214

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1,017.8

706.93

516.93

605.57

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

219.6

123.05

111.67

58.05

Sundry Creditors

-743.53

-577.21

-437.1

-310.6

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-256.87

-347.6

-98.37

-114.18

Cash

116.98

170.51

131.18

79.19

Total Assets

1,090.48

881.29

674.13

628.68

Laser Power & Infra Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Laser Power & Infra Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.