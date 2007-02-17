Laser Power & Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.39
6.39
6.39
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0.88
0
0
Reserves
601.55
503.4
325.34
305.92
Net Worth
607.94
510.67
331.73
309.12
Minority Interest
Debt
477.99
370.12
342.41
316.99
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.55
0.5
0
2.56
Total Liabilities
1,090.48
881.29
674.14
628.67
Fixed Assets
153.08
143.28
122.92
94.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.97
4.07
3.54
2.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
102.74
128.95
1.8
0
Networking Capital
713.71
434.48
414.69
452.84
Inventories
476.71
529.31
321.56
214
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1,017.8
706.93
516.93
605.57
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
219.6
123.05
111.67
58.05
Sundry Creditors
-743.53
-577.21
-437.1
-310.6
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-256.87
-347.6
-98.37
-114.18
Cash
116.98
170.51
131.18
79.19
Total Assets
1,090.48
881.29
674.13
628.68
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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