No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.39
6.39
6.39
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0.88
0
0
Reserves
601.55
503.4
325.34
305.92
Net Worth
607.94
510.67
331.73
309.12
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
2,326.1
2,570.4
1,747.58
1,314.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,326.1
2,570.4
1,747.58
1,314.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
54.58
22.13
16.08
10.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
9,530.4
|57.32
|1,40,226.17
|750.48
|0.5
|8,585.1
|786.15
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
5,121.2
|53.25
|48,904.01
|284.31
|0.09
|3,476.4
|697.16
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
2,345.6
|53.78
|26,825.8
|166.07
|0.4
|2,964.14
|226.53
Sterlite Technologies Ltd
STLTECH
532.5
|0
|26,499.83
|33
|0
|752
|58.87
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,032.6
|25.95
|16,164.92
|161.19
|0.85
|1,951.08
|333.37
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
DEEPAK GOEL
Whole-time Director
NAVIN KUMAR SAFFAR
Company Secretary
RICHA SHAW
4A Pollock Street 3rd Floor,
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: +91 33 4822 9195
Website: http://www.laserpowerinfra.com
Email: investor.grievance@laserpowerinfra.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Laser Power & Infra Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.