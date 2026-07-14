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Laser Power & Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Face Value

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Laser Power & Infra Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

14 Jul, 2026|11:55 PM

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Share PriceShare Price

Laser Power & Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.39

6.39

6.39

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0.88

0

0

Reserves

601.55

503.4

325.34

305.92

Net Worth

607.94

510.67

331.73

309.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

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Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

2,326.1

2,570.4

1,747.58

1,314.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,326.1

2,570.4

1,747.58

1,314.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

54.58

22.13

16.08

10.39

Laser Power & Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

9,530.4

57.321,40,226.17750.480.58,585.1786.15

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

5,121.2

53.2548,904.01284.310.093,476.4697.16

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

2,345.6

53.7826,825.8166.070.42,964.14226.53

Sterlite Technologies Ltd

STLTECH

532.5

026,499.8333075258.87

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,032.6

25.9516,164.92161.190.851,951.08333.37

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Laser Power & Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

DEEPAK GOEL

Whole-time Director

NAVIN KUMAR SAFFAR

Company Secretary

RICHA SHAW

Registered Office

4A Pollock Street 3rd Floor,

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: +91 33 4822 9195

Website: http://www.laserpowerinfra.com

Email: investor.grievance@laserpowerinfra.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

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Reports by Laser Power & Infra Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Laser Power & Infra Ltd share price today?

The Laser Power & Infra Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Laser Power & Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Laser Power & Infra Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 14 Jul ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Laser Power & Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Laser Power & Infra Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 14 Jul ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Laser Power & Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Laser Power & Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Laser Power & Infra Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 14 Jul ‘26

What is the CAGR of Laser Power & Infra Ltd?

Laser Power & Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Laser Power & Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Laser Power & Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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