For The Financial Year 2016-17

Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 34th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31st, 2017. The financial performance of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 is summarized below:

Particulars 2016-2017 2015-2016 Profit Before Tax & Provision 605,533 685,197 Less: Provision For Tax 180,872 211,726 Profit After Tax 424,661 473,471 Basic/ Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.02 0.02

DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors does not recommend any Dividend for the year under review.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

The provisions of Section 125(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply on the company as no dividend has been declared during the year.

BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS WORKING DURING THE YEAR

The company is mainly into Textile Business and engaged in trading activities. The main object of the company is to cater to the growing industry and offer its products to all the age groups. The company is slowly progressing towards becoming a one stop shop for all the retailers. The company is planning to venture into trading of other merchandise products through the existing chain of Whole sellers and retailers. The Company has shifted its registered office from Kolkata to Mumbai, as it can cater to various parts of countries easily.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

The Company has not undergone any changes in the nature of the business during the financial year.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

The Company does not have any subsidiary Company.

SHARE CAPITAL

There has been no change in the capital structure during the year.

ACCEPTANCE OF FIXED DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any Fixed Deposits from general public within the purview of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013, during the year under review.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACT OR ARRANGEMENT WITH RELATED PARTY

The policy on materiality of related party transactions and also on dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Company website. All related party transactions which were entered into during the year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business and did not attract provisions of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and were also not material related party transactions under Regulation 23 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. There are no materials transactions entered into with related parties, during the period under review, which may have had any potential conflict with the interests of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 26(5) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, senior made periodical disclosures to the Board relating to all material financial and commercial transactions, where they had or were deemed to have had personal interest that might have been in potential conflict with the interest of the Company & same was nil. During the year under review, Company has not entered into Related Party which requires disclosure under Section 134 (3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. The policy on transaction with related party is disclosed in annexure - I at board report.

LOANS, INVESTMENT AND GUARANTEES BY THE COMPANY

There is no loan given, investment made, guarantee given or security provided by the Company to any entity under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Particulars of Investment made/loan given under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are provided in the financial statement.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements as designed and implemented by the Company are adequate. During the year under review, no material or serious observations has been received from the Auditor of the Company for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

DISCLOSURES UNDER SECTION 134(3) (I) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

No material changes and commitments which could affect the Company financial position have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and the date of this report, except as disclosed elsewhere in this report.

DIRECTORS REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has framed a Remuneration policy, providing criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and a policy on remuneration for Directors, key managerial personnel and other employees. The detailed Remuneration policy is placed on the Companys websitewww.hprojects.org.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT

The audited consolidated financial statement of the Company prepared in accordance with relevant Accounting Standards (AS) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India forms part of this Annual Report. The Compliance Officer will make these documents available upon receipt of a request from any member of the Company interested in obtaining the same. These documents will also be available for inspection at the Registered Office of your Company during working hours up to the date of the Annual General Meeting.

DECLARATIONS BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Sub-Section (7) of Section 149 of the Companies Act 2013, the Company has received individual declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they fulfill the criteria of independence as specified in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act 2013.

AUDITORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under, the current auditors of the Company, M/s. D P Agarwal & Co, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, hold office up to the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. However, their appointment as Statutory Auditors of the Company is subject to ratification by the members at every Annual General Meeting. The Company has received a certificate from the said Auditors that they are eligible to hold office as the Auditors of the Company and are not disqualified for being so appointed. Necessary resolution for ratification of appointment of the said Auditor is included in this Notice.

AUDITORS REPORT

The observations and comments furnished by the Auditors in their report read together with the notes to Accounts are self- explanatory and hence do not call for any further comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES STATEMENT:

In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirms that:

1. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

2. The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017.

3. The Directors have taken sufficient and proper care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting material fraud and other irregularities.

4. The Directors have prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis.

5. There are proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

6. That the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

7. Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and external consultants, including audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting by the statutory auditors, and the reviews performed by management and the relevant board committees, including the audit committee, the board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during FY 2016-17.

ANNUAL EVALUATION BY THE BOARD OF ITS OWN PERFORMANCE, ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS:

The Board of Directors of the Company has initiated and put in place evaluation of its own performance, its committees and individual Directors. The result of the evaluation is satisfactory and adequate and meets the requirement of the Company. Information on the manner in which the annual evaluation has been made by the Board of its own performance and that of its Committee and individual Directors is given in the Corporate Governance Report.

DETAILS OF COMMITTEE OF DIRECTORS

Composition of Audit Committee of Directors, Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Directors and Stakeholders Relationship/Grievance Committee of Directors, number of meetings held of each Committee during the financial year 2016-17 and meetings attended by each member of the Committee as required under the Companies Act, 2013 are provided in Corporate Governance Report and forming part of the report. The recommendation by the Audit Committee as and when made to Board has been accepted by it.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Management evaluated various risks and that there is no element of risk identified that may threaten the existence of the Company.

WHISTLE BLOWER MECHANISM

The Company has put in place Whistle Blower Mechanism. The detailed mechanism is given in Corporate Governance Report forming part of this report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Pursuant to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a separate section on Corporate Governance forms part of the Annual Report. All Board members and Senior Management personnel have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct for the year 2016-17. A declaration to this effect signed by the Managing Director of the Company is contained in this Annual Report. The Managing Director and CFO have certified to the Board with regard to the financial statements and other matters as required under Regulation 17(8) of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015. Certificate from the Statutory Auditors of the Company regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance is annexed to this Report.

MANAGING DIRECTORS CERTIFICATE

A Certificate from the Managing Director in respect of the Financial Statements forms part of the Annual Report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTIONS AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information relating to the conservation of energy, technology absorption foreign exchange earnings and outgo under provisions of 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company, considering the nature of its business activities. Further the Company has not earned nor spends foreign exchange during the year under review.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

A Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended 31st March, 2017 in prescribed form duly audited by the Practicing Company Secretary M/s. S. K. Pandey is annexed- II herewith and forming part of the report.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014, the extract of annual return is annexed herewith and forming part of the report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 regarding Corporate Social Responsibility Committee is not applicable to the Company as the Net Profit of the Company is below the threshold limit prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

During the year under review, there were no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals, which may impact the going concern status of the Company and its operations in future.

PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017 have been disclosed as per Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013.

STATUTORY DISCLOSURES

A copy of audited financial statements of the said Companies will be made available to the members of the Company, seeking such information at any point of time. A cash flow statement for the year 2016-2017 is attached to the Balance Sheet. Pursuant to the legislation ‘Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013 introduced by the Government of India, the Company has a policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at workplace. There was no case reported during the year under review under the said policy. Details as required under the provisions of section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel), Rules, 2014, are placed on the Companys website, i.e. www.hprojects.org as an Annexure to the Director Report. Details as required under the provisions of section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel), Rules, 2014, are placed on the Companys website, i.e. www.hprojects.org as an Annexure to the Director Report. A physical copy of the same will be made available to any shareholders on request. A cash flow statement for the year 2016-17 is attached with the Balance-Sheet.

CHANGES IN DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Pursuant to the Resolution of the Board of Directors passed at its meeting, following changes took place in the composition of Board of Directors:

(i) Appointment of Mr. Rajesh Harish Gouri as the Managing Director of the company.

(ii) Appointment of Mr. Ashish Rajeshbhai patel as additional Director of the company w.e.f 16th January 2017.

(iii) Appointment of Mr. Mukesh Bajpai and Mrs. Simranpreet Bajpai as additional directors w.e.f. 29th March, 2017

(iv) Appointment & resignation of Rupal Poddar as Company Secretary during the year.

(v) Resignation of Gita Devi Sharma (Director) & Manish Jani (Director & CFO) on 20th April, 2017.

(vi) Resignation of Anup Kumar Shah as Managing Director of the Company on 16th January, 2017.

(vii) Resignation of Virendra Kanshiram Goyal and Sangita Suresh Chaudra on 07th April 2016.

NUMBER OF MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors have met 7 times and Independent Directors once during the year ended 31st March, 2017 in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under. All the Directors actively participated in the meetings and contributed valuable inputs on the matters brought before the Board of Directors from time to time.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion & Analysis Report forms part of this Annual Report.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Yours Directors take this opportunity to thank the Banks, Business Associates, Central and State Government authorities, Regulatory authorities, Stock Exchanges and all the various stakeholders for their continued co-operation and support to the Company and look forward to their continued support in future. We very warmly thank all of our employees for their contribution to your Companys performance. We applaud them for their superior levels of competence, dedication and commitment to your Company.

For Layla Textile and Traders Limited

(Formerly known as Haricharan Projects Limited)