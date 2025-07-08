Layla Textile and Traders Ltd Summary

Layla Textile and Traders Limited (Formerly Known as Haricharan Projects Limited) was incorporated on 22/02/1983 in the state of West Bengal as Herald Projects Limited. Layla Textile and Traders Limited open its wings more than 20years ago dealing in busines of buyers, sellers, Suppliers, Investor, Trader or consumer and household goods and slowly spreads its wings to the Investment company and invest in and acquire or otherwise deals in shares, debentures, bonds, obligations and securities issued/guaranteed by Government, state, Dominion in India or elsewhere.Layla Textile and Traders Limited, a diversified business entity has great experience in managing and distributing different products in India more than 20 years.The company is mainly into Trading in sarees. The company has a wide variety of sarees from plain to designer and cotton to silk. The main object of the company is to cater to the growing industry and offer its products to all the age groups. The company is slowly progressing towards becoming a one stop shop for all the retailers. The company is planning to venture into trading of other merchandise products through the existing chain of Wholesellers and retailers.