iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Layla Textile and Traders Ltd Company Summary

0.49
(4.26%)
Apr 30, 2019|03:25:13 PM

Layla Textile and Traders Ltd Summary

Layla Textile and Traders Limited (Formerly Known as Haricharan Projects Limited) was incorporated on 22/02/1983 in the state of West Bengal as Herald Projects Limited. Layla Textile and Traders Limited open its wings more than 20years ago dealing in busines of buyers, sellers, Suppliers, Investor, Trader or consumer and household goods and slowly spreads its wings to the Investment company and invest in and acquire or otherwise deals in shares, debentures, bonds, obligations and securities issued/guaranteed by Government, state, Dominion in India or elsewhere.Layla Textile and Traders Limited, a diversified business entity has great experience in managing and distributing different products in India more than 20 years.The company is mainly into Trading in sarees. The company has a wide variety of sarees from plain to designer and cotton to silk. The main object of the company is to cater to the growing industry and offer its products to all the age groups. The company is slowly progressing towards becoming a one stop shop for all the retailers. The company is planning to venture into trading of other merchandise products through the existing chain of Wholesellers and retailers.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.