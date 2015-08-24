Madhuban Constructions Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Structure, Developments, Opportunities and threats

We are an integrated real estate company poised on development of residential, commercial, retail and other projects. We also engage ourselves in to trading of construction materials such as bricks, sand, murrum etc. We also indulge ourselves in to contracts for soil leveling etc. Being a company based in national capital of India, we target to concentrate on Delhi and NCR regions.

Our growth strategy:

We intend to pursue the following strategies in order to consolidate our position and grow further:

Increase our focus on Delhi & NCR Region

The real estate industry in India is predominantly regional due to difficulties with respect to large scale land acquisition in unfamiliar locations, inadequate infrastructure to market projects in new locations, the complex legal framework and the large number of approvals which must be obtained from different authorities at various stages of construction under local laws, and the long gestation period of projects. We also believe that due to our base at Delhi & NCR and experience of our management about markets in and around Delhi & NCR regions, we will be able to focus and expand our business in and around Delhi & NCR regions.

Focus on Performance and Project Execution

We believe that it is important to identify land and development rights in strategic locations at a competitive cost. We intend to continue to focus on performance and project execution in order to maximize client satisfaction.

Continue our Focus on a Diversified Business Model

We are currently focused on the development of residential, commercial, retail etc. projects. We also engage ourselves in to trading of construction materials such as bricks, sand, murrum etc. We also indulge ourselves in to contracts for soil leveling etc. We intend to maintain a spread of the different types of projects we are involved in as this provides us with a strategy for growth as well as mitigating the risk of focusing on only a certain types of projects and ensures stability of our revenue stream.

Segment-wise

Our success largely depends on the continued services and performance of our management and other key personnel and supply of contract with our customers. The loss of any of the senior management or other key personnel may adversely affect the operations,finances and profitability of our Company. Any failure or inability of our Company to efficiently retain and manage its human resources would adversely affect our ability to implement new projects and expand our business. Income of the company has been at Rs. 18,525,473 and current year Profit is Rs. 439,800.

Risk and Concerns

Our business, and the market price and liquidity of our Company’s shares, may be affected by changes in

Government policies, including taxation, social, political, economic or other developments in or affecting India could also adversely affect our business. Since 1991, successive governments have pursued policies of economic liberalization and financial sector reforms including significantly relaxing restrictions on the private sector. In addition, any political instability in India may adversely affect the

Indian economy and the Indian securities markets in general, which could also affect the trading price of our Equity Shares.

Internal control and their adequacy

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there is adequate internal control procedure commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase of inventory, fixed assets and with regard to the sales of goods.During the course of our audit, no major weakness has been noticed in the internal controls.

Cautionary statement

Statement in the management discussion and analysis describing the company’s objectives, estimates, projections and expectation may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially due to economic conditions effecting demand, supply, prices, change in government policies, tax laws and other incidental factors.