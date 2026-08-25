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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Feb-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
13.68
10.73
9.7
9.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.93
18.76
6.54
4.84
Net Worth
43.61
29.49
16.24
14.54
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,291.5
|265.87
|2,23,998.35
|246.65
|0.3
|11,794.71
|812.25
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
190.4
|55.35
|17,988.09
|155.73
|0.05
|2,083.08
|43.13
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
599.2
|21.06
|17,345.39
|285.06
|0.83
|2,648.18
|351.93
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
531.3
|53.13
|14,453.52
|37.29
|0.82
|1,827.06
|131.27
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
24.42
|32.13
|12,444.32
|152.93
|2.05
|1,781.68
|7.98
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
ARUN GUPTA
Executive Director & CFO
Piyush Gupta
Executive Director
Chirag Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gurpreet Kaur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjay Kapoor
Independent Non Exe. Director
AVINASH RAI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikita Tayal
Village Seera Sattowal Road,
Rahon Road Eros Bajra,
Punjab - 141007
Tel: +91 98780 09690
Website: http://www.mkcpl.in
Email: ipo@mkcpl.in
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Summary
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Reports by Madhur Knit Crafts Ltd
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