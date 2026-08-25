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Madhur Knit Crafts Ltd Share Price Live

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Madhur Knit Crafts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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Turnover(Lac.)

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Madhur Knit Crafts Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

25 Aug, 2026|05:05 PM
Oct-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Madhur Knit Crafts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Feb-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

13.68

10.73

9.7

9.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.93

18.76

6.54

4.84

Net Worth

43.61

29.49

16.24

14.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

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Madhur Knit Crafts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,291.5

265.872,23,998.35246.650.311,794.71812.25

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

190.4

55.3517,988.09155.730.052,083.0843.13

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

599.2

21.0617,345.39285.060.832,648.18351.93

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

531.3

53.1314,453.5237.290.821,827.06131.27

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

24.42

32.1312,444.32152.932.051,781.687.98

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Madhur Knit Crafts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

ARUN GUPTA

Executive Director & CFO

Piyush Gupta

Executive Director

Chirag Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gurpreet Kaur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjay Kapoor

Independent Non Exe. Director

AVINASH RAI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikita Tayal

Registered Office

Village Seera Sattowal Road,

Rahon Road Eros Bajra,

Punjab - 141007

Tel: +91 98780 09690

Website: http://www.mkcpl.in

Email: ipo@mkcpl.in

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

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Reports by Madhur Knit Crafts Ltd

Company FAQs

The Madhur Knit Crafts Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhur Knit Crafts Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 25 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Madhur Knit Crafts Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 25 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhur Knit Crafts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhur Knit Crafts Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 25 Aug ‘26
Madhur Knit Crafts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Madhur Knit Crafts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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