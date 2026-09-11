No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
122.65
93.51
61.32
64.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
122.65
93.51
61.32
64.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.1
0.09
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LG Electronics India Ltd
LGEINDIA
1,637.3
|61.38
|1,11,997.44
|652.86
|0
|7,233.35
|112.93
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
13,498
|66.04
|81,999.17
|498.1
|0.07
|1,079.62
|529.51
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,114.8
|41.56
|70,035.88
|298.43
|0.9
|6,509.97
|151
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,164.5
|89.15
|38,316.45
|280.47
|0.35
|3,954.52
|240.69
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,560
|86.54
|31,121.85
|69.36
|0.56
|3,198.27
|148.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
KH.NO.53/27 GT KARNAL ROAD VILLAGE ALIPUR,NEAR ALIPUR POLICE STATIO, N, New Delhi,
Wazirpur Industrial Area,
Delhi - 110036
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: apvca@rediffmail.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Maharaja & Speedex India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.