Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 38th Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2022.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS & RESULTS:

Financial Results

(Rs. 000) Particular For the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 For the financial year ended 31st March, 2021 Income 2705.75 10,073.72 Profit/loss before tax (4105.58) (31,190.76) Less :- Provision for Income Tax (109.14) - Profit After Tax (3996.45) (31,190.76)

DIVIDEND:

During the Year under review no dividend has been declared by the Board of Directors of the Company.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the year under review Board of Directors has not recommended transfer of any amount of profit to reserves.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION ANDANALYSIS:

The business activities of the Company and all the financial matters has been mentioned and discussed in the Directors Report. There are no other financial matter that requires to be discussed.

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted or renewed any amount falling within the purview of provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 during the year under review. Hence, the requirement for furnishing of details of deposits which are not in compliance with the Chapter V of the Act is not applicable.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, in relation to the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2022, the Board of Directors hereby confirms that:

a. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b. such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and the Directors made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2022 and of the profit/loss of the Company for that year;

c. proper and sufficient care was taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. the annual accounts of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e. internal financial controls have been laid down to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

f. proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively;

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

We have to state that pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Regulation 27(2) is not applicable to the Company, since the paid up share capital of the Company is Rs 40 lacs (Less than Rs 10 crores). The Net Worth of the Company is Rs 1.33 Crores (Less than 25 crores) as on 31st March, 2021. Hence Regulation 27(2) is not applicable to the Company, even though Company has taken a requisite steps to comply with the Corporate governance.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

(A) Conservation of Energy and Technology Absorption

Since the Company does not own any manufacturing facility, the particulars relating to conservation of energy and technology absorption stipulated in the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are not applicable.

(B) Research and Development

The Company at present has no Research and Development Facilities.

(C) Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:

1. Foreign Exchange Earnings - Rs. Nil

2. Foreign Exchange Outgo - Rs. Nil

PARICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURE

None of the employees of the company were in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limits prescribed under Rule 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Company has received declarations from Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of the independence as prescribed both under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 16 (1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, none of the Independent Directors are liable to retire by rotation.

Shri Rajesh Malpani, Executive Director passed away on 9th August, 2022, there for his candidature for director liable to retire by rotation has been withdrawn.

Shri Jugalkishore Bihani, Non-Executive Directors passed away on 12th May, 2022.

KEY MANAGRIAL PERSONNEL

Shri Rajesh Malpani, Executive Director and CFO and Shri Atul Agrahari, Company Secretary were appointed as Key Managerial Personnel in accordance with the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013.

DISCLOSURES RELATED TO BOARD, COMMITTEES AND POLICIES

BOARD MEETINGS:

The Board of Directors met 6 times during the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under. The details thereof are given in the Corporate Governance Report

AUDITORS AND REPORTS

The Statutory Auditors M/s G.M. Kapadia & Co., Chartered Accountants having Registration No 104767W, was appointed in 33rd Annual General Meeting to hold office from the conclusion of 33rd Annual General Meeting for a term of consecutive five years till conclusion of 38th Annual General Meeting. Their present term of appointment as Statutory Auditors will be completing on ensuing 38th Annual General Meeting of the members of the company. M/s G.M. Kapadia & Co being eligible has expressed their willingness to serve as Statutory Auditors of the company. Their re-appointment as Statutory Auditors, if approved, by the members of the Company, will take effect from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting upto the conclusion of 43rd Annual General Meeting.

The Statutory Auditors have given a confirmation to the effect that they are eligible to continue with their appointment and that they have not been disqualified in any manner from continuing as Statutory Auditors.

AUDITORS REPORT

Note on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH 2021:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The Board has appointed M/s V. Laxman& Co., Company Secretaries (C.P No. 744), to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2021-22. Secretarial Audit Report issued by M/s V. Laxman & Co., Company Secretaries in Form MR-3 for the financial year 2021-22 forms part to this report Annexure I.

BOARD PERFORNACE EVLAUATION

(i) The Company has devised criteria for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board/Committees, and other individual Directors which includes criteria for performance evaluation of Non Executive Directors. Performance evaluation has been carried out as per the Nomination & Remuneration Policy.

At the meeting of the Board all the relevant factors that are material for evaluating the performance of individual Directors, the Board/ Committees were discussed in detail.

A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board, who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, qualifications, knowledge, skills and experience in the respective fields, honesty, integrity, ethical behavior and leadership, Independence of judgment, safeguarding the interest of the Company, attending the meetings regularly, understanding the business, regulatory, competitive and social environment, understanding strategic issues and challenges, bringing outside information and perspective to Board for deliberations, ability to identify the cost benefits and implications of Board decisions etc.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was also carried by the entire Board. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

(ii) The Board has framed a Nomination & Remuneration policy and Policy on fixation of criteria for selection & appointment of Directors & Senior Management Personnel and shall be available on the Companys website on http://www.mahashreetrading.co.in

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The details pertaining to composition of the Audit Committee and terms of reference are included in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms the part of this Report.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS

There was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the Statutory Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and/or Board under Section 143(12) of the Act and Rules framed thereunder.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There are no material changes or commitments occurring after 31st March, 2022, which may affect the financial position of the Company or may require disclosure

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

The company has in place Internal Financial Control system, commensurate with size & complexity of its operations to ensure proper recording of financial and operational information & compliance of various internal controls & other regulatory & statutory compliances

PARTICULAR OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENT WITH RELATED PARTIES

During the year under review, the Company has not entered into any contract or arrangement with related parties pursuant to Section 188 of the Act 2013. Hence, enclosing of AOC-2 is not required.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, INVESTMENTS AND SECURITIES:

The Company has not given any loans, directly or indirectly or guarantee or provided any securities or made any investments covered under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

VIGIL MECHANISM POLICY FOR THE DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES

A "Vigil Mechanism Policy" for Directors and employees of the Company is constituted, to provide a mechanism which ensures adequate safeguards to employees and Directors from any victimization on rising of concerns of any violations of legal or regulatory requirements, incorrect or misrepresentation of any, financial statements and reports, etc

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

For the Financial year 2021-22 provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, not applicable.

DISCLOSURE AS PER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMAN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace and has a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder. As required under law, an Internal Complaints Committee has been constituted for reporting and conducting inquiry into the complaints made by the victim on the harassments at the work place. During the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Woman at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

OTHER DISCLOSURES

Other disclosures as per provisions of Section 134 of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are furnished as under:

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return is uploaded on the website of the Company.

GENERAL

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

2. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

3. Issue of shares (sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under ESOS.

ACKNOWLEDGEM ENT

The Board of Directors wishes to express its gratitude and record its sincere appreciation for the commitment and dedicated efforts put in by all the employees. Your Directors take this opportunity to express their grateful appreciation for the encouragement, co-operation and support received by the Company from the local authorities, bankers, customers, suppliers and business associates. The directors are thankful to the esteemed shareholders for their continued support and the confidence reposed in the Company and its management.

