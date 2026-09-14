No Record Found
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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
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Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
19
19
19
19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
106.18
89
86.87
77.36
Net Worth
125.18
108
105.87
96.36
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
435.98
406.5
360.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
435.98
406.5
360.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.28
6.09
7.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
3,367
|45.42
|42,769.95
|207.76
|1.07
|2,717.66
|429.2
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,410.1
|57.04
|37,882.36
|135.8
|0.18
|1,367.8
|152.82
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
SHAILY
3,279.8
|84.84
|15,085.52
|52.47
|0.09
|274.78
|141.2
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
153.55
|16.13
|9,527.42
|107.41
|1.78
|883.58
|97.95
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
180.9
|38.9
|8,929.86
|56.17
|0.83
|866.83
|57.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Gala No C/22-26 First Tax Free,
Industrial Estate,
Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 396230
Tel: +91 260 297 7910
Website: http://www.manikaplastech.com
Email: cs@manikaplastech.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Manika Plastech Ltd
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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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