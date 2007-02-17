Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
44.47
51.83
51.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
747.43
252.42
37.78
Net Worth
791.9
304.25
89.61
Minority Interest
Debt
152.86
564.53
492.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
3.26
5.43
Total Liabilities
944.76
872.04
587.45
Fixed Assets
363.99
227.24
141.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
61.32
171.91
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
20.9
26.14
16.82
Networking Capital
299.03
361.47
-115.05
Inventories
182.76
109.44
112.13
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
197.38
139.07
119.24
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
135.04
653.85
174.27
Sundry Creditors
-129.34
-97.31
-91.14
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-86.81
-443.58
-429.55
Cash
199.51
85.28
543.66
Total Assets
944.75
872.04
587.44
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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