Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,202
|14.89
|8,01,949.1
|13,642
|4.97
|59,553
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,038.2
|13.44
|4,18,626.97
|7,249
|4.65
|39,957
|193.82
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,207
|17.85
|3,24,771.44
|7,025
|4.51
|14,337
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
167.5
|14.56
|1,64,570.5
|2,865.7
|7.01
|18,418.2
|64.17
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,539.5
|37.27
|1,48,843.11
|1,137.9
|3.36
|13,218.6
|221.62
No Record Found
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