No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
44.47
51.83
51.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
747.43
252.42
37.78
Net Worth
791.9
304.25
89.61
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,202
|14.89
|8,01,949.1
|13,642
|4.97
|59,553
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,038.2
|13.44
|4,18,626.97
|7,249
|4.65
|39,957
|193.82
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,207
|17.85
|3,24,771.44
|7,025
|4.51
|14,337
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
167.5
|14.56
|1,64,570.5
|2,865.7
|7.01
|18,418.2
|64.17
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,539.5
|37.27
|1,48,843.11
|1,137.9
|3.36
|13,218.6
|221.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Udayavani Building,
Press Corner,
Karnataka - 576104
Tel: +91 820 2205 000
Website: https://mpimanipal.com/
Email: investor.relations@mpimanipal.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.