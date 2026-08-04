Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTextiles
Open₹414.95
Prev. Close₹414.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.94
Day's High₹427.9
Day's Low₹406
52 Week's High₹416.45
52 Week's Low₹281.99
Book Value₹116.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)466.88
P/E31.39
EPS13.22
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.75
3.75
3.75
3.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
115.54
76.58
58.73
41.19
Net Worth
119.29
80.33
62.48
44.94
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,336
|0
|2,27,026.73
|-163.54
|0.3
|11,774.25
|812.25
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
607.3
|21.35
|17,579.87
|285.06
|0.82
|2,648.18
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
164.05
|62.38
|15,734.9
|27.33
|0.06
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
560.25
|54.13
|15,241.08
|80.23
|0.77
|1,993.67
|131.27
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
25.17
|33.12
|12,826.52
|152.93
|1.99
|1,781.68
|7.98
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
SHYAM SUNDER GOENKA
Managing Director
ASHUTOSH GOENKA
Independent Director
Inder Mohan Khosla
Independent Director
Kamal Chordia
Whole-time Director
Gopalan Rajendra Prasad
Director
Shubhang Goenka
16 Whites Road 4th Floor,
Royapettah,
Tamil Nadu - 600014
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: mundhara_co@yahoo.co.in
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
Meenakshi India Limited was founded as a textile trading company by Mr. Shyam Sunder Goenka, establishing its base in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India since year 1982. The Company commenced its own manufact...
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Reports by Meenakshi India Ltd
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