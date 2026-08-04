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Meenakshi India Ltd Share Price Live

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415
(0.01%)
Aug 7, 2026|09:31:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open414.95
  • Day's High427.9
  • 52 Wk High416.45
  • Prev. Close414.95
  • Day's Low406
  • 52 Wk Low 281.99
  • Turnover (lac)10.94
  • P/E31.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value116.13
  • EPS13.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)466.88
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Meenakshi India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹414.95

Prev. Close

₹414.95

Turnover(Lac.)

₹10.94

Day's High

₹427.9

Day's Low

₹406

52 Week's High

₹416.45

52 Week's Low

₹281.99

Book Value

₹116.13

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

466.88

P/E

31.39

EPS

13.22

Divi. Yield

0

Meenakshi India Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Meenakshi (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Meenakshi (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|09:02 PM
Jun-2026Dec-2009Sep-2009Jun-2009
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.22%

Non-Promoter- 28.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Meenakshi India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.75

3.75

3.75

3.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

115.54

76.58

58.73

41.19

Net Worth

119.29

80.33

62.48

44.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

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Meenakshi India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,336

02,27,026.73-163.540.311,774.25812.25

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

607.3

21.3517,579.87285.060.822,648.18351.93

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

164.05

62.3815,734.927.330.061,905.1142.5

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

560.25

54.1315,241.0880.230.771,993.67131.27

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

25.17

33.1212,826.52152.931.991,781.687.98

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Meenakshi India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

SHYAM SUNDER GOENKA

Managing Director

ASHUTOSH GOENKA

Independent Director

Inder Mohan Khosla

Independent Director

Kamal Chordia

Whole-time Director

Gopalan Rajendra Prasad

Director

Shubhang Goenka

Registered Office

16 Whites Road 4th Floor,

Royapettah,

Tamil Nadu - 600014

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: mundhara_co@yahoo.co.in

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600002

Tel: 91-44-28462700

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: investor@cameoindia.com

Summary

Meenakshi India Limited was founded as a textile trading company by Mr. Shyam Sunder Goenka, establishing its base in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India since year 1982. The Company commenced its own manufact...
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Reports by Meenakshi India Ltd

Company FAQs

The Meenakshi India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹415 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Meenakshi India Ltd is ₹466.88 Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Meenakshi India Ltd is 31.39 and 3.57 as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Meenakshi India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Meenakshi India Ltd is ₹281.99 and ₹416.45 as of 07 Aug ‘26
Meenakshi India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 40.15%.
The shareholding pattern of Meenakshi India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.22 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.78 %

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