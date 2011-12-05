MH Mills & Industries Ltd Management Discussions

MH Mills & Industries Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
MH MILLS AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2006-2008
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
DISCLAIMER:
Readers are cautioned that this discussion and analysis contains forward-
looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this
discussion, the words anticipate, believe, estimate,intend,will,
and expected and other similar expressions as they relate to the Company
or its business are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicity update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise. Actual results, performances or achievements and risks
and opportunities could differ materially from those expressed or implied
in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of
their date. The following discussion and analysis should be read in
conjunction with the Companys financial statements included herein and the
notes thereto.
OVERVIEW:
The Companys principal businesses consist of manufacturing and marketing
of Ready Garments fabric, bottom weights fabric, Twills and Polyester
cotton and Cotton yarn. The yarn manufactured is partly sold and partly
required for captive consumption by the Company, In the high inflation
scenario, the company has made serious efforts to curtail various costs.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND REVIEW:
Financial Performance:
The total Sales and other Income for the period ended 31st March, 2008 (18
Months) were Rs. 6985.80 lacs as compared to Rs. 6459.65 lacs for previous
year ended 30th September, 2006 and are not comparable. The company sells
Yarn partly in the domestic market and partly for the captive consumption
The depreciation for the period under review is Rs. 493.07 lacs 18 months
period on 31st March, 2008 as compared to Rs. 495.43 lacs for the previous
year ended on 30th September, 2006. During the current financial period
which is for 18 months period ending 31st March, 2008 (18 Months) the
Company has reported Net Loss of Rs.10.30 Cores as compared to Net Loss of
Rs.12.87 Cores in the previous, financial year ended 30th September, 2006
(12 Months).
Raw Material, Dyes and Chemicals:
The Companys main raw material Cotton have continued shown its uptrend
trend during the year under review. The price of Dyes and chemicals has
also increased substantially which has also affected the profit margins of
the company.
INDUSTRY:
Textile division The Textile division of the Company is engaged in
manufacturing high quality Cotton and blended fabrics and polyester and
cotton yarn for the domestic market. Other prominent products include
Cotton and Blended shirting, Trousering material, Long Cloth, Sarees, dress
material and a wide range of Lawns, structured fabric etc.
The Company enjoys a unique position in the Rubia segment. The Companys
chief strength is its amazingly rich and fancy colour palette. In a
business where shades reign supreme, the Voiles Division boasts of its
incredibly large shade collection offering perfect blends for diverse
tastes, each bearing the same stamp of quality and excellence. The ability
to supply a huge range of colours in a variety of high quality products
with rigid adherence to delivery deadline has been the key to Companys
sustained growth and performance over past few years.
In addition, the Company has an countrywide distribution network resulting
into an unprecedented reach and deeper penetration into hitherto unexpiored
markets. Constant product innovation and upgradation has always been the
Companys top priorities, which has resulted into a huge product basket.
Among the latest ones are Anti-microbial fabrics, Aroma finish and
structured voiles etc.
With the capacity expansion in the processing department, the Company has
made headway into the Dress material segment, Cotton and Blended Shirting
and Bottomweight Fabrics to reap in higher turnovers and market presence in
the coming years.
Product Group:
The Company is having all required capabilities and infrastructure for
manufacturing wide range of fabrics. The Company has focused on product
developments, which has helped it in enhancing its product/ customer mix
and achieve better realizations. The Company has a dedicated R & D team
comprising of textile professionals including international consultants
working on ongoing product development.
Recent development includes products with count ranges from 16s to 2/100s,
fibres containing cotton, polyesters blends etc., twill fabric. With
significant efforts, company could come out with unique and differentiated
products such as PU coated, slubbly, sulphur, dyed, yarn dyed, blotch
printing and combinations weaves. The Company has launched innovative and
latest finishes in all the fabrics ranges.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS:
The company has well defined and institutionalized business processes with
effective control systems to ensure that assets and interests of the
Company are safeguard.
The Company has a appointed Core Management Team which is responsible for
preparation of the Performance Plan which are reviewed on monthly basis and
compared with the actual, performance achieved so as to take immediate
corrective actions, wherever necessary and are discussed to take corrective
measures and achieve the projections. Considering the size and nature of
operations of the company, the overall control systems are adequate to meet
the need and the purpose.
The company has internal audit carried out by a firm of Chartered
Accountant who monitors the system in various areas of the internal control
system and compliance. The Company has an External audit firm which
monitors business processes and risks associated with them.
DEVELOPMENTS ON HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:
The period under review has continued to reduce labour force through
payment of VRS and gratuity as per the Scheme. The Company values its human
resources and believes in unlimited potential of each employee.
Industrial relations were cordial in all the divisions of the Company
without any disruptions of manufacturing activities.