Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹4.04
Prev. Close₹4.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹4.04
Day's Low₹4.04
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-3.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.64
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Biren Parikh
Managing Director
Deepak Parikh
Director
Manoj K Shah
Additional Director
Kunal Y Shah
Additional Director
Neel Thakkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by MH Mills & Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1981 as Navdeep Processors Pvt Ltd to manufacture polyester filament and various kinds of plastics, the company was rechristened Navdeep Polymers Pvt Ltd in in 1986. It was converted into a public limited company in Jul.86. The company turned out to be a loss making unit. In 1993, Maneklal Harilal Mills, a profit-making company engaged in the business of spinning and manufacturing of cotton, blended yarn, cloth and other fabrics, etc was amalgamated with Navdeep Polymers. Subsequently, the name was changed to Maneklal Harilal Mills and Industries (MHMIL) and presently to MH Mills & Industries Ltd. MH Watches is the subsidiary of the company. The company now manufactures cotton textile goods like grey takas, sarees, dhoties, bleached poplins, long cloth, crepes, drills, twills, coatings, mosquito nettings, dorlas, printed poplins, chintz, mercerised fabrics and poplins. It exports its product to Europe, east Asia, Singapore, South Korea, etc.In 1995-96, the company undertook a diversification scheme involving setting up of facilities for the manufacture of 1,500 tpa of cast polypropelene film (CPP film) and 1,000 tpa of flexible packaging materials (laminates) at Vasana-Iyava (Ahmedabad), Gujarat. Commercial production of CPP film and flexible packaging materials commenced from Oct./Nov.96. Also, the company is planning to modernise its existing facilities for the manufacture of yarn and fabrics. In 1996-97, the company earned foriegn exchange worth Rs 4.05 crs
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.