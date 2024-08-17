iifl-logo-icon 1
MH Mills & Industries Ltd Share Price

4.04
(-4.94%)
Dec 5, 2011

MH Mills & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

4.04

Prev. Close

4.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

4.04

Day's Low

4.04

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-3.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.64

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

MH Mills & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

MH Mills & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

MH Mills & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2010Jun-2010Mar-2010Dec-2009
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.81%

Non-Promoter- 18.06%

Institutions: 18.06%

Non-Institutions: 48.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MH Mills & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

MH Mills & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT MH Mills & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Biren Parikh

Managing Director

Deepak Parikh

Director

Manoj K Shah

Additional Director

Kunal Y Shah

Additional Director

Neel Thakkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MH Mills & Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1981 as Navdeep Processors Pvt Ltd to manufacture polyester filament and various kinds of plastics, the company was rechristened Navdeep Polymers Pvt Ltd in in 1986. It was converted into a public limited company in Jul.86. The company turned out to be a loss making unit. In 1993, Maneklal Harilal Mills, a profit-making company engaged in the business of spinning and manufacturing of cotton, blended yarn, cloth and other fabrics, etc was amalgamated with Navdeep Polymers. Subsequently, the name was changed to Maneklal Harilal Mills and Industries (MHMIL) and presently to MH Mills & Industries Ltd. MH Watches is the subsidiary of the company. The company now manufactures cotton textile goods like grey takas, sarees, dhoties, bleached poplins, long cloth, crepes, drills, twills, coatings, mosquito nettings, dorlas, printed poplins, chintz, mercerised fabrics and poplins. It exports its product to Europe, east Asia, Singapore, South Korea, etc.In 1995-96, the company undertook a diversification scheme involving setting up of facilities for the manufacture of 1,500 tpa of cast polypropelene film (CPP film) and 1,000 tpa of flexible packaging materials (laminates) at Vasana-Iyava (Ahmedabad), Gujarat. Commercial production of CPP film and flexible packaging materials commenced from Oct./Nov.96. Also, the company is planning to modernise its existing facilities for the manufacture of yarn and fabrics. In 1996-97, the company earned foriegn exchange worth Rs 4.05 crs
