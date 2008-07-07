MH Mills & Industries Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
MH MILLS AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2006-2008
AUDITORS REPORT
To,
The Members
MH Mills And Industries Limited,
Ahmedabad.
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of MH MILLS AND INDUSTRIES
LIMITED as at 31st March, 2008, and also the Profit and Loss Account and
the cash flow statement for the period eighteen months ended on that date
annexed thereto. These financial statements are the responsibility of the
companys management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these
financial statements based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards
generally accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free of material misstatement.
An audit includes examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the
amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. An audit also includes
assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by
management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement
presentation. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our
opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2003 issued by the
Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of
the, Companies Act, 1956, we enclose the Annexure, a statement on the
matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report
that:
i. We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.
ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the company so tar as appears from our examination of those books.
iii. The Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow statement
dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.
iv. (a) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account and
Cash Flow statement dealt with this Report comply with the Accounting
Standards referred to in Sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956; except for Accounting Standard-6 on Depreciation Accounting
read with: Note No.4, and Accounting Standard 15 on Accounting for
Employee benefits read with Note No.3.
Further to our comments above, your attention is invited to:
a) Note No.4 of schedule 19 relating to non provision of depreciation
under section 205(2)(b) of the Companies Act, 1956 resulting in the reserve
and surplus and the net block of fixed assets being higher by the amount of
Rs.7,04,80,696/-.
b) Note no. 3 of Schedule 19 relating to non-provision of present
liability of future payment of Gratuity as per actuarial valuation due to
which loss for the period is understated by Rs. 1,24,43,554/-, further
liabilities and Balance of Profit and Loss A/c is understated by
Rs.6,98,15,250/-. However Gratuity amounting to Rs. 38,11,388/- paid during
the period is charged to Profit and Loss A/c.
c) Note No. 12(k) of Schedule 19 relating to non-provision of penal
interest liability amounting to Rs. 38.58 lacs on overdue installment to
ARCIL and other lenders due to which loss for the, period and provision is
understated by Rs. 38.58 Lacs.
(iv) (b) Further to above, your attention is also invited to Note No 12 of
Schedule 19 for the non-compliance of requirements as stipulated in scheme
of arrangement under section 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 approved
by the Honorable High Court of Gujarat in Company, Petition Number 25 of
2006.
v. On the basis of the written representations received from the
directors, as on March, 31, 2008 and taken on record by the Board of
Directors, we report that none of the directors of the company are
disqualified as on March, 31 2008 from being appointed as director in terms
of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.
vi. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required
by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required and give a true and
fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted
in India:
(a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the
Company as at 31st March, 2008.
(b) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the Loss for the
eighteen months period ended on that date.
(c) In the case of the Cash Flow statement, of the cash flows for the
eighteen months period ended on that date.
For TALATI & TALATI
Chartered Accountants
Sd/-
(UMESH H. TALATI)
Partner
Mem. No.: 34834
Place: Ahmedabad
Date : 07/07/2008
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT
Referred to In paragraph 3 of our report of even date.
(i) (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets however in the
case of transfer or company namely the Maneklal Harilal Mills Limited such
records have been maintained in respect of fixed assets purchased after 31-
12-1955, in respect of assets acquired prior to 01-01-1956 these records
are not maintained.
(b) All the assets have not been physically verified by the management
during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in
our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the
nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such
verification.
(c) During the year, the company has not disposed off any major part of
the Fixed Assets.
(ii)(a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the
management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.
(b) The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the
management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
company and the nature of its business.
(c) On the basis of our examination of the records of the company, we are
of the opinion that the company is maintaining proper records of inventory.
The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and
the book records were not material.
(iii) (a) The Company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to
/from companies, firms or other parties in the register maintained under
section 301 of the Act. Hence the provisions of the clause (a), (b), (c)
and (d) are not applicable to the company.
(b) The Company has not taken any loans secured or unsecured to/ from
companies, firms or other parties in the register maintained under section
301 of the Act. Hence the provisions of the clause (f), (g) and (h) are not
applicable to the company.
(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, there are adequate Internal control procedures commensurate
with the size of the company and the nature of its business with regard to
purchase of inventory, fixed assets and with regard to the sale of goods.
During the Course of our audit, no major weaknesses have been noticed in
the internal controls.
(v) (a) Based on the audit procedures applied by us and according to the
information and explanations provided by the management, we are of the
opinion that there are no transactions covered under section 301 of the
companies Act, 1956, Hence the provision of this clause (a) and (ix) is not
applicable to the company.
(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, the company has not accepted any deposit from the public
during the period covered by our audit and hence the provisions of Section
58A, 58AA and any other relevant provisions o1 the Companies Act, 1956 are
not applicable to the company. Further, according to the information
furnished to us, the Company Law Board, or National Company Law Tribunal or
Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal has passed no
order on the company.
(vi) In our opinion, the internal audit system of the Company is
commensurate with its size and nature of its business.
(viii) The Central Government has prescribed maintenance of Cost records
under Section 209 (1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956 in respect of
manufacturing activities of the company. We have broadly reviewed the
accounts and records of the company in this connection and are of the
opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been
made and maintained. We have not, however made a detailed examination of
the same.
(ix) (a) According to the records of the company, the company is generally
regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory
dues including provident fund, investor education protection fund,
employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, custom duty,
excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. In
terms of scheme of arrangement approved by the Honorable High Court of
Gujarat the company has to make payment of Statutory and Contingent
Liabilities on account of Electricity Duty, duty on generation of power,
property tax, and revenue and sales tax deferment to the tune of Rs. 6.09
Crs. The company due to insufficient Cash Accruals has not made payment of
said Statutory dues and Statutory liabilities of contingent nature. The
company is in process of submitting rehabilitation scheme under section 17
of the Sick Industrial Companies Act (Special Provision) 1985. According to
the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts
payable in respect of provident fund, investor education protection fund,
employees state insurance, Income-tax, wealth tax, custom duty, excise duty
were outstanding as at 30th September, 2008 for a period of more than six
months from the date they become payable except the following.
Name of the Amount Period to Due date
Statute & outstanding which amt.
Nature of dues Rs. relates
Ahmedabad
Municipal:
Municipal Tax 82,15,937 April, 2001 to 01/07/2003
Corporation March, 2006
Govt. of India:
Textile 10,37,242 April, 2003 to At the end of
Committee cess March, 2006 the quarter
Govt. of
Gujarat:
Sales Tax 1,54,74,807 May, 2005 May, 2005 to
May 2007
(b) According to the records of the company, there are no dues of sales
tax, custom duty, wealth tax, excise duty/cess, income-tax, which have not
been deposited on account of any dispute.
(x) The accumulated losses of the company are more than fifty percent of
its, net worth. The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 5,93,40,797/-
during the financial year covered by our audit. The Company has incurred
cash loss of Rs. 8,37,77,231/- in immediately preceding financial year.
(xi) Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations
given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has
defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution or banks. As per
scheme of arrangement as approved by the Honorable High Court of Gujarat,
the company was required to make the payment of restructured debts to ARCIL
other lenders in 10 equal quarterly installments of Rs. 82.34 lacs. In view
of this the company was required to make payment of six installments for
the period under review. Out of outstanding dues of Rs. 493.8 lacs for the
period under review the company has made payment of Rs. 41.18 lacs and
thereby resulting into default in repayment of Rs. 452.62 lacs. Also the
company has defaulted in payment of penal interest of Rs. 38.58 lacs as a
consequence of non payment of installments. The company had not made the
provision of penal Interest amounting to Rs. 38.58 lacs and due to this the
loss for the period end provision is understated by Rs. 38.58 lacs. The
details of defaults as stated above are as under.
Nature of Default Amount of Default Period of Default
(Rs. In Lacs)
Loan Installment
to financial
Institutions and Bank 41.12 31/12/06
Loan Installments
to financial
Institutions and Bank 82.30 31/03/07
Loan Installments to
financial
Institutions and Bank 82.30 30/06/07
Loan Installments
to financial
Institutions and Bank 82.30 30/09/07
Loan Installments
to financial
Institutions and Bank 82.30 31/12/07
Loan Installments to
financial
Institutions and Bank 82.30 31/03/08
Interest @ 15% on overdue
installments 38.57 31/12/06 to
of Rs. 452.62 lacs 31/3/08
(xii) The company has not granted any loans against security by way of
pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
(xiii) The company is not a chit fund or a nidhi mutual benefit fund
/society. Therefore, the provisions of this clause of the Companies
(Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the company.
(xiv) The company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities,
debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions of this
clause of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to
the Company.
(xv) In our opinion and explanations given to us the company, has not
given any guarantee during the year for loans taken by others from
financial Institutions or banks. However in the past the company had given
gurantees for loans taken by others from financial institution and he terms
and conditions thereof are not prima-facie prejudicial to the interest of
the Company.
(xvi) The term loans have been applied for the purpose for which they were
raised.
(xvii) Based on the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no
funds raised on short-term basis have own used for long-term investment by
the company.
(xviii) The company has made preferential allotment of shares to the
parties and companies covered under section 301 of the Companies Act. On
the basis of records produced before us and as per the fair valuation
certificate given by Religare Securities Limited Category / Merchant Banker
approved by SEBI, we are of the opinion that the preferential allotments of
the shares are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.
(xix) During the period covered by our audit report, the company has not
issued any debentures.
(xx) The company has not raised any money out of public issue.
(xxi) We report that no fraud on or by the company has been noticed or
reported during the course of out audit.
For TALATI & TALATI
Chartered Accountants
Sd/-
(UMESH H. TALATI)
Partner
Mem. No.: 34834
Place: Ahmedabad
Date : 07/07/2008