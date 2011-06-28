Midas Pharmasec Ltd merged Management Discussions

Midas Pharmasec Ltd merged Share Price Management Discussions
MIDAS PHARMASEC LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FINANCIAL RESULTS:
(Figure in Rs.)
YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED
31/03/2009 31/03/2008
Profit / (Loss) before Depreciation (1,12,67,429) (25,98,384)
Add / (Less): Depreciation (4,146) (5,900)
Profit / (Loss) before tax (1,12.71,575) (26,04,284)
Provision for taxation / FBT 3,054 NIL
Add / (Less):
Preliminary Expenses w/off (1,67,002) (83,000)
Prior period Adjustments (4,115) (15,482)
Balance Profit / (Loss) carried forward
to the next year. (1,14.45,746) (27.02,766)
INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL:
As the Members are aware the Company has passed the Special Resolution at
the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 1st January, 2009 for Issue of
Convertible Share Warrants. The Company has issued and allotted 83,20,000
warrants convertible into equity shares of the Company (each warrant
entitled to apply and allot one equity share of Rs. 10/- each at par) for
an aggregate value not exceeding Rs.8,32,00,000/- (Rupees Eight Crore
Thirty Two Lac). The Share Warrant holders converted their entire share
warrants in to equity shares and accordingly the now the Companys Issued,
Subscribed and Paid up Capital stands at Rs. 10 Crores.