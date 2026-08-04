The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mirae ANfy200 Mom. 30 Plus 8-13 yr GSec 50:50 ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mirae ANfy200 Mom. 30 Plus 8-13 yr GSec 50:50 ETF is ₹10.02 and ₹10.29 as of 07 Aug ‘26