Moneyview Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Eternal Ltd
ETERNAL
342
|125.27
|3,30,041.99
|585
|0
|3,349
|38.43
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
1,775
|203.79
|1,13,885.39
|185
|0
|1,069
|204.37
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
340.1
|0
|97,414.67
|9.57
|0
|75.42
|6.29
PB Fintech Ltd
POLICYBZR
1,890
|202.14
|87,460.27
|407.7
|0
|397.99
|177.13
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
1,293.8
|71.56
|83,892.66
|245.5
|0.65
|824.46
|535.87
No Record Found
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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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