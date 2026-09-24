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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
38.22
38.22
35.29
0.06
Preference Capital
2.15
2.35
2.14
2.11
Reserves
1,976.56
1,795.79
1,563.22
1,323.04
Net Worth
2,016.93
1,836.36
1,600.65
1,325.21
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
3,309.18
2,304.39
1,321.96
640.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,309.18
2,304.39
1,321.96
640.05
Other Operating Income
41.98
34.75
20.41
8.04
Other Income
53.12
39.38
46.87
28.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Eternal Ltd
ETERNAL
336
|123.08
|3,24,251.78
|585
|0
|3,349
|38.43
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
1,734.1
|199.09
|1,11,261.21
|185
|0
|1,069
|204.37
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
333
|0
|95,381.02
|9.57
|0
|75.42
|6.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
1,216
|67.26
|78,847.94
|245.5
|0.69
|824.46
|535.87
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
267.95
|0
|73,962.6
|350
|0
|2,462
|75.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
17/1 1&2 Flr The Address Blng,
Outer Ring Road Marathahalli,
Karnataka - 560103
Tel: +91 80 6765 0903
Website: https://moneyview.in
Email: investor.relations@moneyview.in
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Moneyview Ltd
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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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