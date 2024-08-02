Morepen Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
102.23
102.23
121.81
133.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
786.8
677.89
476.36
311.26
Net Worth
889.03
780.12
598.17
444.97
Minority Interest
Debt
28.19
25.16
18.57
17.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.63
12.26
11.67
0
Total Liabilities
929.85
817.54
628.41
462.02
Fixed Assets
240.99
187.83
170.26
145.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
126.18
117.84
117.79
118.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.38
9.57
9.18
0
Networking Capital
501.83
446.39
285.62
130.28
Inventories
220.15
211.35
258.25
169.61
Inventory Days
55.65
Sundry Debtors
316.89
255.47
221.87
155.52
Debtor Days
51.02
Other Current Assets
324.63
277.14
219.54
190.63
Sundry Creditors
-267.43
-213.1
-217.32
-192.33
Creditor Days
63.1
Other Current Liabilities
-92.41
-84.47
-196.72
-193.15
Cash
50.48
55.9
45.55
66.98
Total Assets
929.86
817.53
628.4
462.02
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.