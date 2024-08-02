iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Morepen Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

68.23
(-3.75%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Morepen Laboratories Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

102.23

102.23

121.81

133.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

786.8

677.89

476.36

311.26

Net Worth

889.03

780.12

598.17

444.97

Minority Interest

Debt

28.19

25.16

18.57

17.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

12.63

12.26

11.67

0

Total Liabilities

929.85

817.54

628.41

462.02

Fixed Assets

240.99

187.83

170.26

145.98

Intangible Assets

Investments

126.18

117.84

117.79

118.78

Deferred Tax Asset Net

10.38

9.57

9.18

0

Networking Capital

501.83

446.39

285.62

130.28

Inventories

220.15

211.35

258.25

169.61

Inventory Days

55.65

Sundry Debtors

316.89

255.47

221.87

155.52

Debtor Days

51.02

Other Current Assets

324.63

277.14

219.54

190.63

Sundry Creditors

-267.43

-213.1

-217.32

-192.33

Creditor Days

63.1

Other Current Liabilities

-92.41

-84.47

-196.72

-193.15

Cash

50.48

55.9

45.55

66.98

Total Assets

929.86

817.53

628.4

462.02

Morepen Labs. : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Morepen Laboratories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.