Morepen Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

75.11
(2.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:49:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,112.42

791.98

560.83

547.5

yoy growth (%)

40.45

41.21

2.43

21

Raw materials

-736.61

-521.08

-342.59

-335.73

As % of sales

66.21

65.79

61.08

61.32

Employee costs

-123.2

-98.07

-68.21

-60.79

As % of sales

11.07

12.38

12.16

11.1

Other costs

-140.23

-108.36

-89.74

-90.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.6

13.68

16

16.52

Operating profit

112.37

64.46

60.26

60.48

OPM

10.1

8.13

10.74

11.04

Depreciation

-28.11

-34.43

-33.39

-33.56

Interest expense

-1.78

-1.96

-4.29

-7.47

Other income

11.77

9.41

3.54

3.71

Profit before tax

94.24

37.48

26.11

23.16

Taxes

0

-5.14

0

0

Tax rate

0

-13.73

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

94.24

32.33

26.11

23.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

94.24

32.33

26.11

23.16

yoy growth (%)

191.49

23.8

12.72

46.83

NPM

8.47

4.08

4.65

4.23


