Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,112.42
791.98
560.83
547.5
yoy growth (%)
40.45
41.21
2.43
21
Raw materials
-736.61
-521.08
-342.59
-335.73
As % of sales
66.21
65.79
61.08
61.32
Employee costs
-123.2
-98.07
-68.21
-60.79
As % of sales
11.07
12.38
12.16
11.1
Other costs
-140.23
-108.36
-89.74
-90.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.6
13.68
16
16.52
Operating profit
112.37
64.46
60.26
60.48
OPM
10.1
8.13
10.74
11.04
Depreciation
-28.11
-34.43
-33.39
-33.56
Interest expense
-1.78
-1.96
-4.29
-7.47
Other income
11.77
9.41
3.54
3.71
Profit before tax
94.24
37.48
26.11
23.16
Taxes
0
-5.14
0
0
Tax rate
0
-13.73
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
94.24
32.33
26.11
23.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
94.24
32.33
26.11
23.16
yoy growth (%)
191.49
23.8
12.72
46.83
NPM
8.47
4.08
4.65
4.23
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.