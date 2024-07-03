Morepen Laboratories Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
437.73
455.22
423.07
444.55
421.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
437.73
455.22
423.07
444.55
421.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.99
3.43
4.24
4.07
3.24
Total Income
442.71
458.64
427.32
448.62
425.01
Total Expenditure
393.66
403.6
374.69
393.99
388.18
PBIDT
49.06
55.05
52.62
54.64
36.83
Interest
1.18
1.15
0.8
2.17
0.46
PBDT
47.88
53.89
51.83
52.47
36.37
Depreciation
1.86
5.73
9.62
8.45
7.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
11.17
12
13.9
12.03
7.43
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.44
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
34.85
36.17
28.74
31.99
21.26
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.46
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
34.85
36.17
28.28
31.99
21.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
34.85
36.17
28.28
31.99
21.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.65
0.71
0.54
0.63
0.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
109.58
102.23
102.23
102.23
102.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.2
12.09
12.43
12.29
8.73
PBDTM(%)
10.93
11.83
12.25
11.8
8.62
PATM(%)
7.96
7.94
6.79
7.19
5.04
