Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.26
40.65
1.85
22.75
Op profit growth
72.97
5.85
5.45
-0.29
EBIT growth
144.08
20.4
9.41
13.14
Net profit growth
189.12
13.47
25.2
84.65
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.97
8.03
10.67
10.3
EBIT margin
8.44
4.81
5.62
5.23
Net profit margin
8.17
3.93
4.87
3.96
RoCE
23.37
10.58
9.42
8.52
RoNW
6.84
3.29
3.5
2.37
RoA
5.65
2.16
2.04
1.61
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.16
0.75
0.66
0.53
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.48
-0.07
-0.1
-0.22
Book value per share
9.44
6.31
5.02
4.36
Valuation ratios
P/E
14.88
12.72
46.74
35.84
P/CEPS
21.64
-128.98
-293.32
-83.21
P/B
3.4
1.51
6.14
4.35
EV/EBIDTA
10.68
6.71
22.14
15.6
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-1.44
-14.13
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
49.1
55.52
64.63
55.43
Inventory days
48.2
46.07
42.59
32.73
Creditor days
-65.03
-80.75
-102.43
-85.05
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-56.08
-20.7
-7.83
-4.12
Net debt / equity
-0.11
0.33
0.56
0.82
Net debt / op. profit
-0.42
1.37
1.98
2.62
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-65.69
-65.34
-60.76
-61.43
Employee costs
-11.41
-12.88
-12.61
-11.7
Other costs
-12.91
-13.74
-15.93
-16.54
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.