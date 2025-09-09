iifl-logo

Morepen Laboratories Inks JV With UAE’s Bimedical FZE; Stock Jumps 4%

9 Sep 2025 , 01:44 PM

Morepen Laboratories Ltd. announced on Monday (September 8) that its subsidiary, Morepen Medipath Ltd., has signed a joint venture agreement with UAE-based Bimedical FZE.

The new entity will be incorporated in India, with its official name and incorporation date to be disclosed later. The venture will follow a 50:50 shareholding structure, with Morepen Medipath indirectly holding a 30% stake.

The JV will focus on the manufacturing, trading, and sale of medical devices and related healthcare products. The investment will be made entirely in cash and does not require government or regulatory approvals.

Morepen said the partnership is aimed at tapping the growing demand for medical devices in India and strengthening its long-term strategy in healthcare solutions.

Following the news, Morepen Laboratories shares gained 4.28% or up ₹2.10, trading at ₹51.19 on September 9, 2025 at 1:39 pm. Morepen Laboratories  shares gained 9.15% in the last month, dipped 35% in the year-to-date, and down 45% in the last year.

The stock opened at ₹50.00 and touched an intraday high of ₹51.95, while the day’s low stood at ₹50.00. The company commands a market capitalisation of around ₹2,807 crore. In the past year, the stock has seen sharp movements, hitting a 52-week high of ₹100.90 and a 52-week low of ₹42.00.

It is currently trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 30.09, indicating investors are willing to pay about 30 times its earnings per share. The stock offers a dividend yield of 0.39%, with the quarterly dividend payout at ₹0.05 per share.

