Morepen Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

73.47
(-6.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Morepen Laboratories Ltd

Morepen Labs. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

94.24

37.48

26.11

23.16

Depreciation

-28.11

-34.43

-33.39

-33.56

Tax paid

0

-5.14

0

0

Working capital

-26.96

124.59

-1.66

17.45

Other operating items

Operating

39.17

122.48

-8.94

7.05

Capital expenditure

-125.35

-248.78

-31.96

8.08

Free cash flow

-86.17

-126.29

-40.9

15.13

Equity raised

478.05

345.55

268.86

110.8

Investing

0

0.87

0.21

0

Financing

132.57

247.91

-34.21

101.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

524.44

468.04

193.97

227.3

