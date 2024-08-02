Morepen Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
94.24
37.48
26.11
23.16
Depreciation
-28.11
-34.43
-33.39
-33.56
Tax paid
0
-5.14
0
0
Working capital
-26.96
124.59
-1.66
17.45
Other operating items
Operating
39.17
122.48
-8.94
7.05
Capital expenditure
-125.35
-248.78
-31.96
8.08
Free cash flow
-86.17
-126.29
-40.9
15.13
Equity raised
478.05
345.55
268.86
110.8
Investing
0
0.87
0.21
0
Financing
132.57
247.91
-34.21
101.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
524.44
468.04
193.97
227.3
