Morepen Laboratories Ltd Share Price

75.59
(-4.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:39:54 AM

  • Open78.2
  • Day's High78.45
  • 52 Wk High100.9
  • Prev. Close78.97
  • Day's Low75.01
  • 52 Wk Low 38.55
  • Turnover (lac)1,948.15
  • P/E30.5
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value21.1
  • EPS2.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,141.98
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Morepen Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

78.2

Prev. Close

78.97

Turnover(Lac.)

1,948.15

Day's High

78.45

Day's Low

75.01

52 Week's High

100.9

52 Week's Low

38.55

Book Value

21.1

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,141.98

P/E

30.5

EPS

2.59

Divi. Yield

0

Morepen Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Morepen Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Morepen Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:56 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.65%

Non-Promoter- 3.79%

Institutions: 3.78%

Non-Institutions: 60.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Morepen Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

102.23

102.23

121.81

133.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

786.8

677.89

476.36

311.26

Net Worth

889.03

780.12

598.17

444.97

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,112.42

791.98

560.83

547.5

yoy growth (%)

40.45

41.21

2.43

21

Raw materials

-736.61

-521.08

-342.59

-335.73

As % of sales

66.21

65.79

61.08

61.32

Employee costs

-123.2

-98.07

-68.21

-60.79

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

94.24

37.48

26.11

23.16

Depreciation

-28.11

-34.43

-33.39

-33.56

Tax paid

0

-5.14

0

0

Working capital

-26.96

124.59

-1.66

17.45

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

40.45

41.21

2.43

21

Op profit growth

74.31

6.96

-0.35

-5.78

EBIT growth

143.44

29.72

-0.75

0.61

Net profit growth

191.49

23.8

12.72

46.83

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,690.43

1,417.53

1,546.83

1,188.06

853.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,690.43

1,417.53

1,546.83

1,188.06

853.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.97

6.13

10.31

12.07

9.48

View Annually Results

Morepen Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Morepen Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sushil Suri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vipul Kumar Srivatava

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Suri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Praveen Kumar Dutt

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Savita

Independent Director

Sharad Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Morepen Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Morepen Laboratories Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. Its products include Loratadine, Montelukast Sodium, Atorvastatin Calcium and Sultamicillin. The company markets formulation products in various therapeutic categories, such as antibiotics, gastrointestinal, respiratory, analgesic, antiallergic and neuropsychiatry with brands, such as Saltum, Saltumax, Cefpopen, Cefpen-S, Dom-DT, Acifix, Rabipen- DSR and Montelast. It has new products added to the therapeutic categories, including Kilbac, Ducal D, Aclomore and Montelast-L.The company has three state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh (HP) in India. The main plant at Parwanoo is inspected and approved by United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for production of Loratadine, which is the best selling anti-allergy drug globally. The company has developed a hi-tech Pharma complex at Morepen Village, Baddi (HP) on 60 acres of land that has various multipurpose pharma facilities for API & finished dosages and a Research Centre.The company was established in the year 1984. The company has filed 14 patents including 6 international PCT applications. The company has filed an international patent on a new amorphous form of the cholesterol-reducing drug Lipitor (Atorvastatin) that is the largest selling drug in the world. During the year 1991-1992, the company set up the new facilities for bulk manufacture of Cephalexin, 7 ADCA and CIMC Chloride at its existing locatio
Company FAQs

What is the Morepen Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Morepen Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹75.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Morepen Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Morepen Laboratories Ltd is ₹4141.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Morepen Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Morepen Laboratories Ltd is 30.5 and 3.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Morepen Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Morepen Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Morepen Laboratories Ltd is ₹38.55 and ₹100.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Morepen Laboratories Ltd?

Morepen Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.19%, 3 Years at 11.25%, 1 Year at 54.09%, 6 Month at 40.57%, 3 Month at -6.86% and 1 Month at -8.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Morepen Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Morepen Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.65 %
Institutions - 3.78 %
Public - 60.56 %

