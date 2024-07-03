Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹78.2
Prev. Close₹78.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,948.15
Day's High₹78.45
Day's Low₹75.01
52 Week's High₹100.9
52 Week's Low₹38.55
Book Value₹21.1
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,141.98
P/E30.5
EPS2.59
Divi. Yield0
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
102.23
102.23
121.81
133.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
786.8
677.89
476.36
311.26
Net Worth
889.03
780.12
598.17
444.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,112.42
791.98
560.83
547.5
yoy growth (%)
40.45
41.21
2.43
21
Raw materials
-736.61
-521.08
-342.59
-335.73
As % of sales
66.21
65.79
61.08
61.32
Employee costs
-123.2
-98.07
-68.21
-60.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
94.24
37.48
26.11
23.16
Depreciation
-28.11
-34.43
-33.39
-33.56
Tax paid
0
-5.14
0
0
Working capital
-26.96
124.59
-1.66
17.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
40.45
41.21
2.43
21
Op profit growth
74.31
6.96
-0.35
-5.78
EBIT growth
143.44
29.72
-0.75
0.61
Net profit growth
191.49
23.8
12.72
46.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,690.43
1,417.53
1,546.83
1,188.06
853.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,690.43
1,417.53
1,546.83
1,188.06
853.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.97
6.13
10.31
12.07
9.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sushil Suri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vipul Kumar Srivatava
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Suri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Praveen Kumar Dutt
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Savita
Independent Director
Sharad Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Morepen Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Morepen Laboratories Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. Its products include Loratadine, Montelukast Sodium, Atorvastatin Calcium and Sultamicillin. The company markets formulation products in various therapeutic categories, such as antibiotics, gastrointestinal, respiratory, analgesic, antiallergic and neuropsychiatry with brands, such as Saltum, Saltumax, Cefpopen, Cefpen-S, Dom-DT, Acifix, Rabipen- DSR and Montelast. It has new products added to the therapeutic categories, including Kilbac, Ducal D, Aclomore and Montelast-L.The company has three state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh (HP) in India. The main plant at Parwanoo is inspected and approved by United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for production of Loratadine, which is the best selling anti-allergy drug globally. The company has developed a hi-tech Pharma complex at Morepen Village, Baddi (HP) on 60 acres of land that has various multipurpose pharma facilities for API & finished dosages and a Research Centre.The company was established in the year 1984. The company has filed 14 patents including 6 international PCT applications. The company has filed an international patent on a new amorphous form of the cholesterol-reducing drug Lipitor (Atorvastatin) that is the largest selling drug in the world. During the year 1991-1992, the company set up the new facilities for bulk manufacture of Cephalexin, 7 ADCA and CIMC Chloride at its existing locatio
Read More
The Morepen Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹75.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Morepen Laboratories Ltd is ₹4141.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Morepen Laboratories Ltd is 30.5 and 3.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Morepen Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Morepen Laboratories Ltd is ₹38.55 and ₹100.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Morepen Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.19%, 3 Years at 11.25%, 1 Year at 54.09%, 6 Month at 40.57%, 3 Month at -6.86% and 1 Month at -8.19%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.