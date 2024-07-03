Summary

Morepen Laboratories Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. Its products include Loratadine, Montelukast Sodium, Atorvastatin Calcium and Sultamicillin. The company markets formulation products in various therapeutic categories, such as antibiotics, gastrointestinal, respiratory, analgesic, antiallergic and neuropsychiatry with brands, such as Saltum, Saltumax, Cefpopen, Cefpen-S, Dom-DT, Acifix, Rabipen- DSR and Montelast. It has new products added to the therapeutic categories, including Kilbac, Ducal D, Aclomore and Montelast-L.The company has three state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh (HP) in India. The main plant at Parwanoo is inspected and approved by United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for production of Loratadine, which is the best selling anti-allergy drug globally. The company has developed a hi-tech Pharma complex at Morepen Village, Baddi (HP) on 60 acres of land that has various multipurpose pharma facilities for API & finished dosages and a Research Centre.The company was established in the year 1984. The company has filed 14 patents including 6 international PCT applications. The company has filed an international patent on a new amorphous form of the cholesterol-reducing drug Lipitor (Atorvastatin) that is the largest selling drug in the world. During the year 1991-1992, the company set up the new facilities for bulk manufacture of Cephalexin, 7 ADCA and CIMC Chloride at its existing locatio

