Morepen Laboratories Ltd EGM

67.44
(-1.03%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Morepen Labs. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM25 Feb 202418 Mar 2024
Please find enclosed newspapers advertisements dated 25/02/2024, inter-alia, confirmation of dispatch of notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, 18/03/2024 at 11.30 a.m. (IST) through VC/ OAVM along-with details of e-Voting. Please find attached notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, March 18, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. (IST) through VC/ OAVM along-with details of e-Voting and cut off date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.02.2024) Please find attached proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on Monday, March 18, 2024, through VC/ OAVM, at 11.30 am (IST). Please find attached Scrutinizer Report along-with voting results in compliance with Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024)

Morepen Labs.: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Read More
Read More

