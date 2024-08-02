|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|25 Feb 2024
|18 Mar 2024
|Please find enclosed newspapers advertisements dated 25/02/2024, inter-alia, confirmation of dispatch of notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, 18/03/2024 at 11.30 a.m. (IST) through VC/ OAVM along-with details of e-Voting. Please find attached notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, March 18, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. (IST) through VC/ OAVM along-with details of e-Voting and cut off date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.02.2024) Please find attached proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on Monday, March 18, 2024, through VC/ OAVM, at 11.30 am (IST). Please find attached Scrutinizer Report along-with voting results in compliance with Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
