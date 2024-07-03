Morepen Laboratories Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,267.36
1,053.84
1,178.54
901.46
646.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,267.36
1,053.84
1,178.54
901.46
646.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.73
3.01
7.13
7.91
7.7
Total Income
1,277.09
1,056.86
1,185.67
909.36
654.16
Total Expenditure
1,157.11
989.87
1,060.55
813.34
596.78
PBIDT
119.97
66.98
125.13
96.02
57.39
Interest
2.91
1.42
-8.16
1.84
1.36
PBDT
117.06
65.57
133.29
94.18
56.02
Depreciation
23.85
20.95
20.76
23.3
28.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
25.33
14.18
23.17
0.55
5.19
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
67.88
30.43
89.36
70.33
22.56
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
67.88
30.43
89.36
70.33
22.56
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
67.88
30.43
89.36
70.33
22.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.33
0.6
1.99
1.56
0.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
102.23
102.23
89.96
89.96
89.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.46
6.35
10.61
10.65
8.87
PBDTM(%)
9.23
6.22
11.3
10.44
8.66
PATM(%)
5.35
2.88
7.58
7.8
3.48
