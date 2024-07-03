iifl-logo-icon 1
Morepen Laboratories Ltd Nine Monthly Results

74.3
(-1.56%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,267.36

1,053.84

1,178.54

901.46

646.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,267.36

1,053.84

1,178.54

901.46

646.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.73

3.01

7.13

7.91

7.7

Total Income

1,277.09

1,056.86

1,185.67

909.36

654.16

Total Expenditure

1,157.11

989.87

1,060.55

813.34

596.78

PBIDT

119.97

66.98

125.13

96.02

57.39

Interest

2.91

1.42

-8.16

1.84

1.36

PBDT

117.06

65.57

133.29

94.18

56.02

Depreciation

23.85

20.95

20.76

23.3

28.28

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

25.33

14.18

23.17

0.55

5.19

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

67.88

30.43

89.36

70.33

22.56

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

67.88

30.43

89.36

70.33

22.56

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

67.88

30.43

89.36

70.33

22.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.33

0.6

1.99

1.56

0.5

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

102.23

102.23

89.96

89.96

89.96

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.46

6.35

10.61

10.65

8.87

PBDTM(%)

9.23

6.22

11.3

10.44

8.66

PATM(%)

5.35

2.88

7.58

7.8

3.48

