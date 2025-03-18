iifl-logo-icon 1
Morepen Launches Empamore for Diabetes, Heart & Kidney Care

18 Mar 2025 , 01:30 PM

Morepen Laboratories Ltd launches new drug for Type 2 diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease in India Empamore. Developed from scratch, this drug offers an inexpensive and superior alternative to current treatments, making it accessible to hundreds of millions of patients.

Empamore consists of empagliflozin, a very popular drug for diabetes treatment, and comes in 10mg, 25mg, and combination (containing metformin 500mg/1000mg) variants. The Drug is produced at the USFDA approved facilities of Morepen, which is compliant with global quality standards for manufacture of drug through European Drug master file (DMF). Currently, India has around 136 million prediabetes cases, and the diabetes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9%, suggesting an increasing demand for affordable treatment options.

“Empamore will be approximately 90% cheaper than the other recommended anti-diabetic brands available in India, and will pave way for more patients to afford the country wide diabetic treatment. Ashutosh Sharma, the Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Morepen, stated, “With the launch of Empamore, we are moving a step closer towards the company’s objective of offering high-quality and affordable solutions for management of chronic disease.

