Morepen Laboratories Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,690.43
1,417.53
1,546.83
1,188.06
853.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,690.43
1,417.53
1,546.83
1,188.06
853.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.97
6.13
10.31
12.07
9.48
Total Income
1,704.4
1,423.66
1,557.13
1,200.13
862.55
Total Expenditure
1,531.81
1,338
1,410.15
1,069.54
784.55
PBIDT
172.6
85.67
146.98
130.58
78
Interest
3.71
1.98
-7.37
1.79
1.98
PBDT
168.89
83.69
154.35
128.79
76.01
Depreciation
33.47
27.93
27.64
30.28
36.91
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
39.23
16.88
22.54
1.42
5.53
Deferred Tax
-0.44
0.2
2.48
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
96.62
38.68
101.68
97.09
33.58
Minority Interest After NP
0.46
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
96.16
38.68
101.68
97.09
33.58
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
96.16
38.68
101.68
97.09
33.58
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.88
0.77
2.26
2.16
0.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
102.23
102.23
95.56
89.96
89.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.21
6.04
9.5
10.99
9.14
PBDTM(%)
9.99
5.9
9.97
10.84
8.91
PATM(%)
5.71
2.72
6.57
8.17
3.93
