iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Morepen Laboratories Ltd Annually Results

70.89
(-4.59%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:30:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,690.43

1,417.53

1,546.83

1,188.06

853.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,690.43

1,417.53

1,546.83

1,188.06

853.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.97

6.13

10.31

12.07

9.48

Total Income

1,704.4

1,423.66

1,557.13

1,200.13

862.55

Total Expenditure

1,531.81

1,338

1,410.15

1,069.54

784.55

PBIDT

172.6

85.67

146.98

130.58

78

Interest

3.71

1.98

-7.37

1.79

1.98

PBDT

168.89

83.69

154.35

128.79

76.01

Depreciation

33.47

27.93

27.64

30.28

36.91

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

39.23

16.88

22.54

1.42

5.53

Deferred Tax

-0.44

0.2

2.48

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

96.62

38.68

101.68

97.09

33.58

Minority Interest After NP

0.46

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

96.16

38.68

101.68

97.09

33.58

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

96.16

38.68

101.68

97.09

33.58

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.88

0.77

2.26

2.16

0.75

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

102.23

102.23

95.56

89.96

89.96

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.21

6.04

9.5

10.99

9.14

PBDTM(%)

9.99

5.9

9.97

10.84

8.91

PATM(%)

5.71

2.72

6.57

8.17

3.93

Morepen Labs.: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Morepen Laboratories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.