Morepen Laboratories Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
892.94
867.63
822.8
712.15
705.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
892.94
867.63
822.8
712.15
705.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.42
8.31
5.66
4.35
1.79
Total Income
901.36
875.94
828.46
716.5
707.17
Total Expenditure
797.25
768.68
763.13
676.07
661.93
PBIDT
104.1
107.26
65.34
40.42
45.24
Interest
2.33
2.97
0.74
1.11
0.87
PBDT
101.77
104.29
64.59
39.31
44.37
Depreciation
7.58
18.07
15.4
14.17
13.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
23.17
25.93
13.3
7.7
9.17
Deferred Tax
0
-0.44
0
0.2
0
Reported Profit After Tax
71.02
60.73
35.89
17.23
21.44
Minority Interest After NP
0
0.46
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
71.02
60.27
35.89
17.23
21.44
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
71.02
60.27
35.89
17.23
21.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.36
1.18
0.71
0.34
0.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
109.58
102.23
102.23
102.23
95.56
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.65
12.36
7.94
5.67
6.41
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
7.95
6.99
4.36
2.41
3.03
