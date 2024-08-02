iifl-logo-icon 1
Morepen Laboratories Ltd Board Meeting

66.8
(-1.66%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Morepen Labs. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Jan 202514 Jan 2025
Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting.
Board Meeting11 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
MOREPEN LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Please find attached results and LLR - Q2 FY 25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting27 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
Please find enclosed letter comprising outcome of board meeting held on 27-August-2024. Please find enclosed update on disclosure submitted on August 27, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
MOREPEN LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following items: a. Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. b. Declaration of dividend for the financial year 2023-24. c. The record date for the declaration of dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Purpose of the meeting has been revised The company hereby recalls the items (b) above, i.e., proposal of declaration of final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 as the same was not placed before the Board of Directors while the approving annual financial statement for the financial 2023-24, in their meeting held on 21st May 2024; and (c) the record date. Kindly accept our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Subject: Intimation of Board Meeting dated 7th August 2024 - Rectification Dear Sir/Maam, Reference is invited to our intimation letter dated 7th August 2024 wherein it was informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 12th August 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve (a) the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024, (b) declaration of final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 and; (c) record date. The company hereby recalls the items (b) above, i.e., proposal of declaration of final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 as the same was not placed before the Board of Directors while the approving annual financial statement for the financial 2023-24, in their meeting held on 21st May 2024; and (c) the record date. Kindly accept our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) Please find enclsoed results for the Q1 FY 25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202414 May 2024
MOREPEN LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Please find enclosed audited Standalone and consolidated financial results - Q4-FY24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting22 Feb 202419 Feb 2024
MOREPEN LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds and approval of notice of extra-ordinary general meeting or postal ballot as the case may be for obtaining approval of members. PFA (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/02/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
MOREPEN LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31/12/2023. Please find enclosed Q-3 results along with LLR. Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 FY 24 and intimation of Senior Management Personnel. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024) Please find attached details. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024)

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

