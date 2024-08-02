MOREPEN LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following items: a. Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. b. Declaration of dividend for the financial year 2023-24. c. The record date for the declaration of dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Purpose of the meeting has been revised The company hereby recalls the items (b) above, i.e., proposal of declaration of final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 as the same was not placed before the Board of Directors while the approving annual financial statement for the financial 2023-24, in their meeting held on 21st May 2024; and (c) the record date. Kindly accept our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Subject: Intimation of Board Meeting dated 7th August 2024 - Rectification Dear Sir/Maam, Reference is invited to our intimation letter dated 7th August 2024 wherein it was informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 12th August 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve (a) the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024, (b) declaration of final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 and; (c) record date. The company hereby recalls the items (b) above, i.e., proposal of declaration of final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 as the same was not placed before the Board of Directors while the approving annual financial statement for the financial 2023-24, in their meeting held on 21st May 2024; and (c) the record date. Kindly accept our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) Please find enclsoed results for the Q1 FY 25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)