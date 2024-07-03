Morepen Laboratories Ltd Summary

Morepen Laboratories Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. Its products include Loratadine, Montelukast Sodium, Atorvastatin Calcium and Sultamicillin. The company markets formulation products in various therapeutic categories, such as antibiotics, gastrointestinal, respiratory, analgesic, antiallergic and neuropsychiatry with brands, such as Saltum, Saltumax, Cefpopen, Cefpen-S, Dom-DT, Acifix, Rabipen- DSR and Montelast. It has new products added to the therapeutic categories, including Kilbac, Ducal D, Aclomore and Montelast-L.The company has three state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh (HP) in India. The main plant at Parwanoo is inspected and approved by United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for production of Loratadine, which is the best selling anti-allergy drug globally. The company has developed a hi-tech Pharma complex at Morepen Village, Baddi (HP) on 60 acres of land that has various multipurpose pharma facilities for API & finished dosages and a Research Centre.The company was established in the year 1984. The company has filed 14 patents including 6 international PCT applications. The company has filed an international patent on a new amorphous form of the cholesterol-reducing drug Lipitor (Atorvastatin) that is the largest selling drug in the world. During the year 1991-1992, the company set up the new facilities for bulk manufacture of Cephalexin, 7 ADCA and CIMC Chloride at its existing location. During the year 1992-1993, the company started implementing its expansion plans for manufacture Cephalexin, 7ADCA, CIMC Chloride, Research and Development Block and Formulation unit. The company introduced two latest molecules, Ketrolac Tromethamine and Omeprazole. Also, the company also launched Loratadine and Cisapride. During the year 1993-1994, the company increased the installed capacity of Bulk Drugs from 162 MT to 245 MT. The company started the commercial production of Ketorolac Tromethamine, which is a potent analgesic. During the year 1994-1995, the company increased the installed capacity of Drugs & Drug Intermediates from 305 MT to 469 MT.During the year 1995-1996, the company successfully launched high value and high technology products namely, Cisapride & Loratadine. Also, the company launched herbal product namely Paclitaxel, an anti cancer drug. During the year 1996-1997, the company commissioned its own formulation unit, which gave a competitive edge to the company in terms of quality and cost efficiency. During the year 2000-2001, the company increased the installed capacity of Drugs & Drug Intermediates from 916 MT to 1170 MT. The company signed a joint venture with DiaMed AG of Switzerland, a proven international leader in blood group serology diagnostic products. Also, the company developed and launched wide range of contemporary, lifestyle oriented FMHG (Fast Moving Health Goods) Self Medication products.During the year 2001-2002, the company increased the installed capacity of Drugs & Drug Intermediates from 1170 MT to 1251 MT. Also, the company further increased installed capacity of Tablets / Capsules from 25080 Nos to 35000 Nos. During the year 2004-2005, the company developed the new polymorphic from V1 and field patent in 33 countries and in the same year, the company started finalizing marketing partner for filing ANDAs for the molecule. During the year 2005-2006, the company made 52 DMF filing across ten European countries for six products. Also, the company broadened its offering by introduced new product like Ducal, Rythmix, Montelast, Alcoflam, Levopen, Moezole, and Cefpen-S. During the year 2006-2007, the company improved its presence in the key market of South East Asia, Africa & Australia. During the year, the company acquired more than fifty new prospective customers in Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. During the year, the company started of OTC formulation under the umberalla brand Dr. Morepen. During the year 2007-2008, the company made the tie ups with several new business segments. Marketing alliance with World leaders like lmmucor, USA (for immuunohematology system & consumables), Teco Medical Instruments, Germany (for coagulation system & consumables), InTec INC. (for ELISA Kits), Access Bio, USA (for Rapid Malaria Kits), helped the diagnostics division to make deeper inroads into both the consumer market and the blood bank and laboratory segment. In 2010, it launched Cardia Division for Diabetic and Cardiac products. In 2015, it started personal Grooming Division with brand GUBB USA. In 2019, it launched APIs for many anti-diabetic molecules. The Company launched IntebactImun in boosting immunity of adults and kids in 2023. It started manufacturing two more products viz., Blood Pressure Monitors and Pregnancy Testing Kits in 2023.