The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Motilal Oswal Nifty Metal ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Motilal Oswal Nifty Metal ETF is ₹13.11 and ₹13.32 as of 11 Aug ‘26