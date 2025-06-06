The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Motilal Oswal Nifty PSE ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Motilal Oswal Nifty PSE ETF is ₹92.55 and ₹114.7 as of 08 Jun ‘26