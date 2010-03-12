Mount Everest Trading & Investment Ltd merged Share Price directors Report
MOUNTEVEREST TRADING AND INVESTMENT LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2006-2007
DIRECTORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBERS
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Fifth Annual Report together
with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March,
2007.
FINANCIAL RESULTS:
[Rs. in Lacs]
2006-2007 2005-2006
Other Income 389.79 1456.03
Profit before Tax 362.55 1436.33
Provision for Income Tax 38.00 7.41
Provision for FBT 0.00 0.25
Income tax Adjustment 1.11 0.00
Profit after taxation 323.45 1428.67
Balance as per last year 1427.30 [1.37]
Balance carried to Balance Sheet 1750.74 1427.30
DIVIDEND:
No dividend is being declared to conserve the resources of the Company.
DIRECTORS:
Pursuant to Section 255 & Section 256 of the Companies Act, 1956, Shri J.P.
Lath, Director being longest in the office and Shri M.S. Gujral, Director,
who was selected by draw of lots, retire by rotation on the day of 5th
Annual General Meeting and being eligible offer themselves for
reappointment.
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:
In terms of Section 217 [2AA], your directors confirm having:-
[i] Followed in the preparation of Annual Accounts, the applicable
accounting standards, with proper explanation relating to material
departures, if any;
[ii] Selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and
made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give
a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of
the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for the year
under review;
[iii] Taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate
accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act,
1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and
detecting fraud and other irregularities;
[iv] Prepared the accounts on a going concern basis.
DEPOSITORY SYSTEM:
As on 31st March, 2007, about 92.24% of the shares of your Company have
been dematerialized. Since the Securities and Exchange Board of India
[SEBI] has made trading in the Companys shares mandatory in dematerialized
form, those members who are still holding their shares in physical form are
advised to dematerialize their shareholding.
STATUTORY DISCLOSURES:
i] All board members and senior management personnel have affirmed
compliance with the code of conduct for the year 2006-07. A declaration to
this effect signed by a Director of the company is annexed to this report
as Annexure -I.
ii] Two directors have certified to the board with regard to the financial
statements and other matters as required in clause 49 of the listing
agreement and the said certificate is annexed to this report as Annexure -
II.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS:
Pursuant to clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges,
Management Discussion & Analysis is given in Annexure-III and forms an
integral part of this report.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:
Pursuant to clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, necessary measures are
taken to comply with the requirements of said clause. A report on Corporate
Governance along with a certificate of compliance from the Auditors, is
given in Annexure-IV and forms an integral part of this report.
AUDIT COMMITTEE:
The Audit Committee of Board of Directors constituted in terms of Clause 49
of the Listing Agreement and pursuant to Section 292A of the Companies Act,
1956 consists of Shri M.P. Saraf as Chairman, Shri V.N. Kedia and Shri D.B.
Mathur as its members.
AUDITORS:
The Auditors Report and Notes to the Accounts as referred in the Auditors
Report are self explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further
comments or explanation.
M/s. O.P. Bagla & Co., Chartered Accountants, New Delhi, Auditors of the
Company, hold the office till the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General
Meeting and are eligible for reappointment. A Certificate from the auditors
has been received to the effect that their re-appointment, if made, would
be within the prescribed limits under Section 224(1 B] of the Companies
Act, 1956.
FIXED DEPOSITS:
The Company has not invited or accepted any deposits during the year from
the Public under Section 5BA of the Companies Act, 1956.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS &
OUTGO:
The Company does not carry any activity which is covered under the
Companies [Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of Board of Directors]
Rules, 1988 and accordingly, no data needs to be enclosed.
PERSONNEL:
Since none of the employee is drawing salary in excess of the limits laid
down under Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with Companies
[Particulars of Employees) Pules, 1975 as amended up-to-date, the same are
not applicable.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:
Your Directors take this opportunity to offer their sincere thanks to all
persons, business entities and Banks for their association and support.
For and on behalf of Board of Directors
Sd/-
Place: New Delhi (M.P. SARAF)
Date : 31st July, 2007 CHAIRMAN
Annexure - I
DECLARATION REGARDING COMPLIANCE WITH CODE OF CONDUCT:
It is hereby declared that all Board Members and senior management
personnel have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct within 30 days
for and from the beginning of current financial year.
Sd/-
(V.N. Kedia)
Director
New Delhi : 31st July, 2007
Annexure - II
CERTIFICATION ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
We, J.P. Lath and V.N. Kedia, directors certify that:-
1. We have reviewed financial statements and the cash flow statement for
the year ended 31st March, 2007 and that to the best of our knowledge and
belief:-
i] These statements do not contain any materially untrue statement or omit
any material fact or contain statements that might be misleading; and
ii] These statements together present a true and fair view of the companys
affairs and are in compliance with existing accounting standards,
applicable laws and regulations;
2. There are, to the best of our knowledge and belief, no transactions
entered into by the company during the year which are fraudulent, illegal
or violative of the companys code of conduct.
3. We accept responsibility for establishing and maintaining internal
controls, we have evaluated the effectiveness of internal control systems
of the company and we have disclosed to the auditors and the Audit
Committee, deficiencies in the design or operation of such internal
controls, if any, of which we are aware and the steps we have taken or
propose to take to rectify the identified deficiencies, and
4. i] There has not been any significant changes in internal control over
financial reporting during the year under review;
ii] There has not been any significant changes in accounting policies
during the year requiring disclosure in the notes to the financial
statements; and
iii] We are not aware of any instance during the year of significant fraud
with involvement therein, of management or an employee having a significant
role in the companys internal control system over financial reporting.
Sd/- Sd/-
J.P. Lath V.N. Kedia
Director Director
New Delhi : 31st July, 2007
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:
The Company is yet to map out a firm trading business. Therefore, till such
time the other operations commence, the Company is only deriving income
from making investment in debt and capital markets through reputed mutual
funds.
OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:
The improved performance of the capital markets along with robust and
stable economic growth has also given a push to new opportunities. However,
due to sheer unpredictable nature of the markets, it makes investments a
risky proposition. Any investment company has to live with a fear of
falling markets and movement of the indices. By designing a portfolio, the
threat can be reduced that can also absorb the short-term rise and fall of
the markets without affecting the value of the investments. In the Long
term though, the risk of fall in the investment values is always looming
large. It is only the prudent judgment coupled with intuitive approach of
the management that can mitigate the risks of depreciating investments in
the long run.
The Company is exploring various options to enter into trading business as
well as take on some new activities on a long term basis.
SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE:
During the year, the Company earned a profit of Rs. 323.45 lacs from
investment business.
OUTLOOK:
With the growth of Indian Capital market, there is ample scope for
investment opportunities in Indian Financial sector. The Company follows
the policy of balancing long-term investments with short term
profitability. The investment business is being carried with own funds,
dividend etc. and shall not be raising public deposits to carry on the
investment business activities.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
Your Company has adequate internal control systems commensurate with the
size and nature of the business and are well supplemented by reviews and
M/S procedures to provide reasonable assurance that all assets are
safeguarded, transactions are authorised, recorded and reported properly.
DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL
PERFORMANCE:
Financial performance, which has been given in the Directors Report, needs
to be viewed in the above backdrop.
CAUTIONARY NOTE:
Certain statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis section may
be forward-looking and are stated as required by applicable laws and
regulations. Many factors may effect the actual results, which could be
different from what the Directors envisage in terms of the future
performance and outlook.