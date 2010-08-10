Multi Arc India Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
MULTI-ARC INDIA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
AUDITORS REPORT
1. I have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Multi Arc-India Limited as
at March 31, 2009, the related Profit and Loss Account for the year ended
on that date annexed thereto, and the Cash-flow Statement for the year
ended on that date. These financial statements are the responsibility of
the Companys management. My responsibility is to express an opinion on
these financial statements based on my audit.
2. I have conducted my audit in accordance with the auditing standards
generally accepted in India. Those standards require that I plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes
examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and the
disclosures in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing
the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by
management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement
presentation. I believe that my audit provides a reasonable basis for my
opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003, as amended
by the Companies (Auditors Report) (Amendment) Order, 2004 (together the
Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section
(4A) of section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956, I enclose in the Annexure a
statement on the matters specified in paragraph 4 and 5 of the said order.
Further to my comments in the Annexure referred to above, I report that:
i) I have obtained all information and explanations, which to the best of
my knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of the audit.
ii) In my opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from my examination of those books.
iii) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash-flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.
iv) In my opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash-flow
Statement dealt with by this report comply, with the accounting standards
referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956
v) On the basis of information and explanations provided and the written
representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2009 and taken
on record by the Board of Directors, I report that none of the directors is
disqualified as on March 31, 2009 from being appointed as a director in
terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of 4 the Companies
Act, 1956
vi) Attention is invited to the following in Schedule L
a) Note 2 (ii) regarding non provision of retirement benefits of employees,
pursuant to application of the Accounting Standard 15 (Revised 2005) -
Employee Benefits, in the financial statements.
b) Note (iv) regarding the notices received by the company under the
Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets Enforcement Of
Security Act 2002, SARFAESI ACT whereby in view of the secured assets
under the control of the Banks the going concern concept needs to be
reviewed. Since no data is made available, the overall impact/effect of the
above,,on the financial statements for the year March 31, 2009 could not be
determined.
vii) Subject to the above and the observations in the annexure attached
herewith, in my opinion and to the best of my information and according to
the explanations given to me, the said accounts, read together with the
significant accounting policies and other notes thereon, give the
information required,by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required
and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles
generally accepted in India:
a. In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the company
as at March 31, 2009.
b. In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the loss for the year
ended on that date; and
c. In the case of the Cash-flow Statement, of the cash-flow for the year
ended on that date.
Place: Mumbai J.C. Bhatt
Date : 30th July 2009 Chartered Accountant
Annexure referred to in paragraph 3 of the audit report of even date to the
members of Multi Arc-India Limited on the accounts for the year ended March
31, 2009.
1. Fixed Assets:
a. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets on the basis
of available information.
b. As explained, all the fixed assets have not been physically verified by
the management during the year, but a major portion of the fixed assets
have been physically verified by the management, as per their verification
programme. In my opinion, the frequency of verification of those fixed
assets by the management is reasonable having regard to the size of the
Company and nature of its assets. To the best of my knowledge, no material
discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
c. In my opinion and according to the information and explanations
provided, no substantial part of the fixed assets has been disposed off
during the current financial year but, pursuant to the notices received by
the company under the SARFAESI ACT the going concern concept needs a
review. (Refer Note (iv) forming part of Schedule L).
2. Inventory:
a. As per the explanations and information provided, the management has not
conducted physical verification of all the inventory during the year, but a
major portion of the inventory has been verified as per the managements
verification programme. In my opinion, having regard, to the nature of the
Companys business the frequency of verification is reasonable.
b. In my, opinion and according to the information and explanations
provided the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by
the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business.
c. In my opinion and on the basis of information and explanations provided,
the Company has maintained proper records of inventory and the
discrepancies noted on physical verification between the physical stocks
and book records were not material.
3. Loans and Advances:
As per the information and explanations provided, there are transactions
with one Company-UCT Coatings Pvt. Ltd. covered in the Register maintained
under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. The Company has advanced Rs.
312.40 lacs towards investment in Equity to UCT Coatings Pvt. Ltd, taken
Rs. 628.95 lacs from the same company towards project advance and the
company also maintains current account transactions with the same
company closing balance Dr- Rs 21,23,965/-. The terms and conditions of
these advances are such that either the end utilization of the amount
involved is fixed for specific purposes or are long term in nature or are
current account transactions; hence no repayment or interest stipulations
have been adhered to. The terms and conditions of the transactions prima
facie does not appear to be prejudicial to the interest of the company.
4. Internal Control System:
In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to
me, having regard to the explanation that for the purchase of gold, being
an integral and high value inventory item and also considering the high
quality aspect maintained by the Company for its services rendered, the
Company has certain fixed sources/vendors for the purchase of gold, for re-
moulding of used gold bars and for recovery of gold, and the market being
customer driven the sale prices of articles vary from customer to customer
and from process to process. There are certain cases wherein lapses in the
internal control system have been observed which are not capable of precise
quantification.
Subject to the above, there is an adequate internal control system
commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business,
for the purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of
services.
Further, on the basis of my examination and according to the information
and explanations given, during the course of the audit, subject to the
foregoing I have not observed any continuing failure to correct major
weakness in internal control system.
5. Related Party Transactions:
On the basis of information and explanations made available to me, the
transactions that were required to be entered in the Register maintained
under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been so entered and are
made at the prevailing market prices at the relevant time.
6. Public Deposits:
The company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the
meaning of the provisions of section 58A and 58AA or any other relevant
provisions of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder.
7. Internal Audit System:
Based on the information and explanations provided, no internal audit has
been conducted during the current financial year and in my opinion, there
has not been an adequate internal audit system commensurate with its size
and nature of its business.
8. Maintenance of Cost Records:
To the best of my knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has
not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 209(1) (d) of the
Companies Act, 1956.
9. Statutory Dues:
a. According to the information and explanation given by the management and
according to the books and records produced and examined by me, in my
opinion the Company lias not been regular in depositing with appropriate
authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income-Tax,
Service Tax, Cess, Value Added Tax, Electricity Bills and other material
statutory dues including salary of existing employees and final settlement
dues of left employees.
He undisputed statutory dues outstanding at the year end for a period of
more than six months from the date they became payable are as given in the
Table below:
Name of the Statute & A B C
Nature of the Dues
The Employees Provident Fund
Scheme & Pension Scheme 1995,
Provident Fund 39,88,703 April 2007 to Not paid
March 2009 till date
The Income Tax Act 1961,
Tax Deducted at Source- 6,31,900 April 2008 to -do-
Salary March 2009
Tax Deducted at Source- 72,418 April 2008 to -do-
Professional Fees March 2009
Tax Deducted at Source- 11,59,010 April 2008 to -do-
Contractors March 2009
Tax Deducted at Source- 4,64,805 April 2008 to -do-
Interest other than Interest March 2009
on Securities
Tax Deducted at Source- 7,48,506 April 2008 to -do-
Rent March 2009
Fringe Benefit Tax 17,78,850 April 2007 to -do-
March 2009
Service Tax, under the
Finance Act, 1994,
Service Tax 15,416,056 April 2007 to -do-
March 2009
Value Added Tax,
Gujarat State 3,724,320 April 2007 to -do-
& Tamilnadu March 2009
Water/Notified Area Tax 1,69,117 April 2008 to -do-
March 2009
Payment under Gratuity 5,269,910 April 2007 to -do-
Act, 1872 and payment to March 2009
ex-employees
Salary of existing employees 6,549,166 June 2008 to -do-
March 2009
Total 3,997,761
A = Amount (Rs.)
B = Period to which the amount related
C = Date of Payment
b. The Company has disputed the Income Tax Arrears of Dura Coaters Pvt Ltd.
amounting to Rs. 65,75,302/- (including interest) Dura Coaters Pvt. Ltd.
was amalgamated with the Company on and from November 1, 1988 and the
matter is pending before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal for decision.
10. Accumulated Losses:
In my opinion, according to the information and explanations given and on
an overall examination of the Balance Sheet, the Companys accumulated
losses at the end of the financial year are more than 50% of its net worth
as at March 31, 2009 and the Company has incurred cash losses during the
financial year ended on that date but not in the immediately preceding
financial year.
11. Repayment of Loans from Banks and Financial Institutions:
According to the information and explanations given by the management,
there have been delays in the repayment of dues to financial institutions
and banks. The Company has defaulted in repayment of secured loan from
Technology Information Forcast & Ass.Council, the amount outstanding as on
31st March 2009 being Rs. 73.55 Lacs (including interest) outstanding, for
a period of more than 1.5 years. Also, the company has been unable to repay
the credit facilities availed and utilized, from Canara Bank and Union Bank
of India amounting to Rs. 3.05 Crores and Rs. 49.88 Lacs respectively
(excluding interest and penalty).
12. As per the information and explanations given by the management, the
Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by
way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
13. According to the information and explanations given by the management,
the terms and conditions of the guarantee given by the Company for loans
taken by others from banks and financial institutions, are not prima facie
prejudicial to the interests of the Company(Refer note 2 (i) (c) forming
part of the notes to accounts)
14. In my opinion, and according to the information and explanations given
to me, the terms and conditions of the various term loans raised by the
Company have been re-structured and as explained, the term loans raised
have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.
15. In my opinion, according to the information and explanations given by
the management, and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the
Company, prima-facie, there are no funds raised on short term basis that
have been utilized for long term investments.
16. As per the books and records verified and according to the information,
explanations and management representation provided to me, the Company has
not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties and companies
covered in the Register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956, during the year.
17. As per the books and records verified and according to the information
and explanations given to me there are nc debentures outstanding as on
March 31, 2009.
18. During the year covered under audit, the Company has not raised any
money by way of public issue(s) of shares.
19. Reference is invited to Note (xiv) forming part of Notes on accounts,
wherein during the current financial year, one cast of dishonored cheque,
issued by the Company, have been reported to the management for which the
Company has received a legal notice.
20. As per information and explanations given to me & taking into
consideration, the nature of business of the Company clauses (xiii), (xiv)
of the paragraph 4 of the Order are not applicable and therefore not
commented upon.
Place: Mumbai J.C. Bhatt
