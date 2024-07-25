iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split19 Sep 20235 Jan 20245 Jan 2024101
Sub-division/split of existing equity shares of face value 10/- each (Rs. Ten only) fully paid up, by alteration of capital clause of the MOA of the Company Nestle India Limited as informed the exchange that the Record Date for the purpose of split/sub-division is 5th January 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/12/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that NESTLE INDIA LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE NESTLE INDIA LTD. (500790) RECORD DATE 05/01/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 05/01/2024 (DR-690/2023-2024) Note: - i. ISIN No. INE239A01016 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 05/01/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 26.12.2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - Nestle India Limited (NESTLEIND) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. January 05, 2024. Symbol NESTLEIND Company Name Nestle India Limited New ISIN INE239A01024 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., January 05, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 02.01.2024)

Nestle India: Related News

Nestle India Q1: Profit Soars 7% to ₹747 Crore

Nestle India Q1: Profit Soars 7% to ₹747 Crore

25 Jul 2024|03:25 PM

Cooking tools and prepared foods also continued to expand, with innovations accounting for almost 30% of the growth during the quarter.

Nestle India announces interim dividend of ₹2.75 for FY25

Nestle India announces interim dividend of ₹2.75 for FY25

9 Jul 2024|11:06 AM

Furthermore, Nestle India's shareholders authorised the continuation of a 4.5% royalty payment to its Swiss parent, Nestle.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

