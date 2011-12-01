Netvision Web Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

Netvision Web Technologies Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

NETVISION WEB TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2004-2005 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Overview During the year, 2004-05, your company recorded total revenue of Rs.2520.95 lacs comprising income from software and selling of multimedia products. Which is higher by 22% against the total Income for 2003-04. During the financial year under review, your company has more concentrated on in the domestic market and achieved the sale of Rs. 1068.39. Looking to the positive feedback in the domestic market for the bilingual software from the government department now company is aggressively planning to develop bilingual software in the different language for the domestic as well as the international market, the result of the said development will effect after 18 month since the development of the said software will take about 12 month and 6 month for the marketing of the said software which will boost the export sales of the company in the coming years. During the year company has achieved a record turnover in the export in the tune of Rs. 1432.54 lacs against the last year export turnover amounting Rs.1272.36 lacs which shows our good presence in the overseas market and which will increase our export in the coming years. Looking to the present scenario and encouraged by response from the customers, you company has developed number of new Enterprise Resource Planning for the different categories of electronic and other trading related activities, which will increase effectiveness in the present manufacturing and administrative activities of any concerned organization.