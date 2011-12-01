Netvision Web Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

Netvision Web Technologies Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
NETVISION WEB TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2004-2005
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Overview
During the year, 2004-05, your company recorded total revenue of Rs.2520.95
lacs comprising income from software and selling of multimedia products.
Which is higher by 22% against the total Income for 2003-04.
During the financial year under review, your company has more concentrated
on in the domestic market and achieved the sale of Rs. 1068.39. Looking to
the positive feedback in the domestic market for the bilingual software
from the government department now company is aggressively planning to
develop bilingual software in the different language for the domestic as
well as the international market, the result of the said development will
effect after 18 month since the development of the said software will take
about 12 month and 6 month for the marketing of the said software which
will boost the export sales of the company in the coming years. During the
year company has achieved a record turnover in the export in the tune of
Rs. 1432.54 lacs against the last year export turnover amounting Rs.1272.36
lacs which shows our good presence in the overseas market and which will
increase our export in the coming years.
Looking to the present scenario and encouraged by response from the
customers, you company has developed number of new Enterprise Resource
Planning for the different categories of electronic and other trading
related activities, which will increase effectiveness in the present
manufacturing and administrative activities of any concerned organization.