New Heaven Chemicals & Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Management Discussion and Analysis has been included in adherence to the spirit enunciated in the code of corporate governance approved by the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI)

Management herein presents the industry overview, opportunities and threats, initiatives by the company and its overall strategy and outlook for the future.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

The Scheme of Arrangement for Re-organisation and Restructuring of the capital of the Company has been approved by the Honble High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

INDUSTRIAL OVERVIEW

The company is not carrying on any business. Hence, no over view of the Industry is being given in this report. The company is in the process of restructuring and realigning its activities.

INTERNAL CONTROLS

The Company has adequate internal control mechanism at ail levels of the organisation aimed at promoting. The Company also maintains suitable monitoring procedures in various functional areas.

QUALITY

Your Company firmly believes that quality has to be present in every area of operation of the company. Various continuous quality improvement programmes are built into the annual business and operating plans to sustain inherent efficiency and competitiveness in value delivery to the stake holders and to the society at large.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the "Management Discussion & Analysis" describing companys strategy, business and financial analysis are in the nature of judgements and forward looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those expected or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the companys operations include government regulations, patent laws, tax regime, economic and industrial developments within India and within the pharmaceutical industry / relevant segments in which company operates, financial situation of the company and other external and internal variables in the companys environment,

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

For Trans Medicare Limited

Sd/-

(Haridass Ramesh)

Director

DIN No:00107388