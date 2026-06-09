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Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

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(-14.12%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:18:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.95

5.1

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.32

3.59

2.55

0.56

Net Worth

32.27

8.69

2.65

0.66

Minority Interest

Debt

19.38

21.61

8.35

3.7

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

51.65

30.3

11.01

4.36

Fixed Assets

7.11

3.32

1.01

0.64

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.83

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.1

0.06

0.02

0

Networking Capital

39.25

24.14

9.72

3.19

Inventories

9.67

8.77

3.2

1.18

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

29.89

13.21

5.84

5.05

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

8.57

10.8

6.13

2.1

Sundry Creditors

-3.74

-4.31

-0.43

-3.55

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.14

-4.33

-5.02

-1.59

Cash

4.37

2.8

0.26

0.52

Total Assets

51.66

30.32

11.01

4.35

Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd : related Articles

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