Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.95
5.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.32
3.59
2.55
0.56
Net Worth
32.27
8.69
2.65
0.66
Minority Interest
Debt
19.38
21.61
8.35
3.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
51.65
30.3
11.01
4.36
Fixed Assets
7.11
3.32
1.01
0.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.83
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.06
0.02
0
Networking Capital
39.25
24.14
9.72
3.19
Inventories
9.67
8.77
3.2
1.18
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
29.89
13.21
5.84
5.05
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8.57
10.8
6.13
2.1
Sundry Creditors
-3.74
-4.31
-0.43
-3.55
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.14
-4.33
-5.02
-1.59
Cash
4.37
2.8
0.26
0.52
Total Assets
51.66
30.32
11.01
4.35
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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