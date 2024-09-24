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Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd Share Price Live

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85
(-5.56%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open86
  • Day's High86
  • 52 Wk High142.95
  • Prev. Close90
  • Day's Low84
  • 52 Wk Low 67
  • Turnover (lac)5.1
  • P/E9.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value55.62
  • EPS9.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)59.08
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Petrochemicals

Open

₹86

Prev. Close

₹90

Turnover(Lac.)

₹5.1

Day's High

₹86

Day's Low

₹84

52 Week's High

₹142.95

52 Week's Low

₹67

Book Value

₹55.62

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

59.08

P/E

9.37

EPS

9.07

Divi. Yield

0

Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd Corporate Action

1 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Sep, 2025

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

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Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:39 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.28%

Non-Promoter- 39.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.95

5.1

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.32

3.59

2.55

0.56

Net Worth

32.27

8.69

2.65

0.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

SPLPETRO

669.15

37.5912,582.79168.041.21,584.63126.04

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

STYRENIX

2,142.95

15.953,769.4584.310656.36563.05

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

SOTL

543.9

19.243,72950.340.921,213.7268.52

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

BEPL

97.53

13.452,427.1251.674.1341.6143.47

Panama Petrochem Ltd

PANAMAPET

333.7

14.092,018.6746.920.9550.02174.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Haresh Mohanlal Senghani

Whole-time Director

Rahul Mohanlal Senghani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Parshwa Bhavikbhai Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hussain Bootwala

Independent Non Executive Women Director

Dhruvi Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Zehra Murtaza Ghadiali

Registered Office

B-811 Swati Trinity Applewood,

Township Sananthal Sanand Sar,

Gujarat - 382210

Tel: +91 02717 454317

Website: http://www.nexxusgroup.co.in

Email: info@nexxusgroup.co.in

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Nexxus Petro Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Nexxus Petro Industries Private Limited as a private limited company, dated October 05, 2021 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Compan...
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Reports by Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd share price today?

The Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd is ₹59.08 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd is 9.37 and 1.53 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd is ₹67 and ₹142.95 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd?

Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -17.48%, 6 Month at -18.27%, 3 Month at 2.30% and 1 Month at -8.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.28 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.72 %

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