Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorPetrochemicals
Open₹86
Prev. Close₹90
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.1
Day's High₹86
Day's Low₹84
52 Week's High₹142.95
52 Week's Low₹67
Book Value₹55.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)59.08
P/E9.37
EPS9.07
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.95
5.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.32
3.59
2.55
0.56
Net Worth
32.27
8.69
2.65
0.66
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
SPLPETRO
669.15
|37.59
|12,582.79
|168.04
|1.2
|1,584.63
|126.04
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
STYRENIX
2,142.95
|15.95
|3,769.45
|84.31
|0
|656.36
|563.05
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
SOTL
543.9
|19.24
|3,729
|50.34
|0.92
|1,213.7
|268.52
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
BEPL
97.53
|13.45
|2,427.12
|51.67
|4.1
|341.61
|43.47
Panama Petrochem Ltd
PANAMAPET
333.7
|14.09
|2,018.67
|46.92
|0.9
|550.02
|174.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Haresh Mohanlal Senghani
Whole-time Director
Rahul Mohanlal Senghani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Parshwa Bhavikbhai Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hussain Bootwala
Independent Non Executive Women Director
Dhruvi Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Zehra Murtaza Ghadiali
B-811 Swati Trinity Applewood,
Township Sananthal Sanand Sar,
Gujarat - 382210
Tel: +91 02717 454317
Website: http://www.nexxusgroup.co.in
Email: info@nexxusgroup.co.in
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Nexxus Petro Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Nexxus Petro Industries Private Limited as a private limited company, dated October 05, 2021 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Compan...
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Reports by Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd
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