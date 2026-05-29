Board Meeting 29 May 2026 25 May 2026

Nexxus Petro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial result for the Half Year and Year Ended March 31 2026 and any other matters

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2026 30 Mar 2026

Nexxus Petro Industries Limited has submitted Outcome of Board Meeting for Sale of Undertaking of the Company.Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Nexxus Petro Industries Limited (the Company) at its meeting held on 30th March, 2026 has approved the sale of land parcel admeasuring 3.99 acres owned by the Company, situated at Khasra No. 555/36 Village: Gajangadh, Kharda Pali Rajasthan for the amount of Rs. 17,171,000/-. Nexxus Petro Industries Limited on its meeting held on 30th March 2026 for Sale of Undertaking of the Company pursuant to Regulation 30 of LODR Regulations 2015 for the land parcel-undertaking admeasuring 3.99 Acres at Pali Rajasthan

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 4 Nov 2025