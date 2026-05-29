|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|25 May 2026
|Nexxus Petro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial result for the Half Year and Year Ended March 31 2026 and any other matters
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2026
|30 Mar 2026
|Nexxus Petro Industries Limited has submitted Outcome of Board Meeting for Sale of Undertaking of the Company.Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Nexxus Petro Industries Limited (the Company) at its meeting held on 30th March, 2026 has approved the sale of land parcel admeasuring 3.99 acres owned by the Company, situated at Khasra No. 555/36 Village: Gajangadh, Kharda Pali Rajasthan for the amount of Rs. 17,171,000/-. Nexxus Petro Industries Limited on its meeting held on 30th March 2026 for Sale of Undertaking of the Company pursuant to Regulation 30 of LODR Regulations 2015 for the land parcel-undertaking admeasuring 3.99 Acres at Pali Rajasthan
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2025
|4 Nov 2025
|Nexxus Petro Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Nexxus Petro Industries Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12 November 2025inter alia to consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2025 In reference to the captioned subject we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday dated November 12, 2025 approved and taken on record Unaudited Financial results of the company for the half year ended September 30, 2025 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor. A copy of the Same is enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.11.2025)
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