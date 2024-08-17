OCL Iron & Steel Ltd Summary

OCL Iron and Steel Ltd is engaged in the manufacture of MS Billets. The company manufactures and sells steel billets and sponge iron products in India. They also generate and sell electricity. They are having their manufacturing facility located at Rajgangpur in Orissa.OCL Iron and Steel Ltd was incorporated on February 20, 2006 as a wholly owned subsidiary of OCL India Ltd to engage in the business of manufacturing all kinds of Iron & Steel etc. The company obtained certificate for commencement of business on March 20, 2006.As per the scheme of arrangement, the steel undertaking of OCL India Ltd was de-merged and transferred into the company. The scheme became effective from December 20, 2007 and the appointed date under the scheme was January 1. 2007. Also, the company ceased to the subsidiary of OCL India Ltd as a result of allotment of shares by the respective company to the shareholders of the company as per the scheme of arrangement.In September 20, 2007, the company entered into an MoU with Kuettner GmbH & Co KG (KKG), Germany for engineering and supply of Iron & Steel making plant based on the OXYCUP technology to product 2 lakh tonne per annum of quality steel.During the year 2009-10, Garima Buildprop Pvt Ltd acquired 60.83% shares from the outgoing promoters of the company and further acquired 15.38% shares from the general public through open offer which resulted in acquisition of 76.21% equity stake in the company. Consequent to the above acquisition, Garima Buildprop Pvt Ltd became the holding company and the new promoter of the company.