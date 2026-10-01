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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
3.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
9.51
3.15
0.42
Net Worth
12.52
3.16
0.43
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
4,590
|75.96
|4,07,493.85
|1,699
|0.33
|17,733
|230.76
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
553.2
|41.47
|57,131.78
|321.32
|0.45
|9,025.52
|59.26
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd
LALITHAA
382.3
|21.17
|21,397.71
|208.38
|0
|6,039.56
|75.34
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
5,065.55
|40.09
|15,744.75
|85.09
|0.36
|2,662.45
|455.56
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
13.2
|18.08
|12,946.24
|171.09
|0
|803.82
|8.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
SCO 162 & 163 Sector 9-C,
Madhya Marg Sector 9,
Chandigarh - 160009
Tel: +91 172 4106 777
Website: http://www.omara.in
Email: info@omara.in
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Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Omara Ventures India Ltd
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